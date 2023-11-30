Although the bullfights were suspended in the “Nuevo Progreso” Bullring in Guadalajara since last week due to an injunction, Other shows are scheduled from next year, these are concerts.

One of the events confirmed for 2024 is the presentation of the Guadalajara singer Alejandro Fernández.

In a return that marks a significant milestone in “El Potrillo’s” career, consolidating next year as an essential period for their live performances, will present his “Amor y Patria” tour.

Alejandro Fernández will perform at the “Nuevo Progreso” on February 23, 2024.

These are the other dates in other parts of Mexico:

March 2 – Plaza de Toros La México – Mexico City March 7 – Centenario Baseball Stadium – Villahermosa March 9 – Víctor Manuel Reyna Soccer Stadium – Tuxtla Gtz March 14 – Plaza de Toros Calafia – Mexicali March 16 – Las Playas Monumental Bullring – Tijuana April 20 – Vicente Segura Bullring – Pachuca

Currently, Alejandro Fernández has more than 55 million listeners on Spotify and more than 5 billion views on YouTube.

Last summer, Alejandro once again conquered the international stage upon returning to Spain after five years of absence. Their “Amor y Patria” tour reached Spanish lands, achieving seven completely sold-out shows.

Tickets for his tour in Mexico will be on Citibanamex Presale on December 6, and one day later they can be purchased at the property’s ticket offices or through www.ticketmaster.com.mx for Mexico City and Guadalajara.

The rest of the cities will be through www.eticket.mx

