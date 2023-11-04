Suara.com – TrawLbens launched a truck rental service that can be ordered via the application. Different from others, truck rental services via this application can be monitored directly or in real time.

CEO of PT TrawLbens Teknologi Anak Indonesia, Beni TrawLbens, said that this truck rental service can be used for inter-island services.

“There are no inter-island or inter-province truck rental services that can be monitored in real time. Then next there are several truck rental players and the majority of those who use this application are from abroad, so I feel that why can’t we Indonesians see the opportunity? “and dare to take this opportunity, that’s why we created this application,” he said, quoted (4/11/2023).

“The advanced feature in TrawLtruck is that the rental can be monitored 24 hours or as long as the order is in progress. Yes, this is the same as with features like the ojol application,” he continued.

Apart from that, TrawLtruck also prioritizes so that MSME products can be shipped throughout Indonesia smoothly, which will of course help improve the Indonesian economy.

The world of logistics usually only prioritizes customer profits, but TrawLbens is committed to providing benefits to both customers as users of truck rental services, as well as fleet owners and drivers.

“TrawLbens provides the most ideal rates in the eyes of customers and drivers. So that both parties can work together and be sustainable,” added Beni.

The presence of TrawLtruck helps the agricultural sector in a region or SME centers that need inter-city and inter-provincial truck rentals. For example, if a customer wants to rent a truck from Manado to Jakarta or from Makassar to Jakarta, TrawLtruck can serve it.

The truck rental price depends on the type of fleet used and the destination city, but it is certain that the price is very affordable compared to truck rentals in other places.

“The price for renting this truck depends on the type of truck, the type of fleet being rented, and depends on which city. However, we can confirm that renting a truck at TrawLtruck costs much more economically than renting a truck out there, we can confirm that,” ” he said.

Currently, TrawLtruck provides truck rental services from Jabodetabek to all regions of Indonesia, starting from Sumatra, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Bali and Mataram.

Next year’s target is that TrawLtruck will be able to serve all over Indonesia in stages, starting from Java, Bali and Lombok. This advantage is what makes TrawLtruck different from other truck rental services.

“We also have leeway for payment, payment can be made at the destination, so for example, if someone buys goods in Bandung and sends them to Makassar, then renting a truck can be done by Makassar people,” concluded Beni.