If you are looking for a seven-seater plug-in hybrid link, you could visit Kia for a Sorento… Or at least it was until a few months ago. The South Koreans then removed the plugged Sorento from the catalog in the run-up to a thorough facelift, which was also introduced this summer. However, there was one problem: that facelift seemed to be reserved for the brand’s home market because month after month, the Sorento just kept its old face with us… Until now.

New packaging, same contents

This is the facelift of the Kia Sorento for Europe, and we don’t really need to tell you much about it. The updated SUV is identical in appearance to the version we saw earlier, so expect a lot of EV9 influences. We also see no differences inside, at least not with the Korean facelift. Compared to the old Sorento, quite a lot has changed, from the steering wheel to the layout of the dashboard with its two 12.3-inch screens. The materials are also being taken care of and from now on you will find vegan leather in the cabin, just like plastic that has had a previous life as a PET bottle.

The biggest mystery, however, lay under the hood, because the Koreans previously did not reveal anything about the drivetrains when unveiling their facelift. That is now changing and the result is… not very surprising. The engines remain virtually unchanged with the choice of a full hybrid with 230 hp and a plug-in hybrid with 265 hp, both of which use a 1.6-liter petrol engine. The plug-in version adds a 13.8 kWh battery that should allow you to drive up to 54 kilometers electrically. If that’s not your thing, you can still opt for a 2.2-liter diesel engine with front- or all-wheel drive and 193 hp.

The updated Sorento can be ordered from the beginning of next year and should reach dealers around mid-2024. Kia will keep how much you will have to pay for it for a later news item.