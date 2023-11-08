The Rossoneri will certainly qualify if they win the last two matches of the group, the Biancocelesti only need 4 points

Now Milan and Lazio are masters of their destiny. After the 2-1 against PSG, the Rossoneri are third with 5 points, behind Dortmund (7) and PSG themselves (6). They are thus back in the running for qualification for the Champions League round of 16: they will certainly gain the pass if they win the last two matches of group F, at home against Borussia Dortmund (28 November) and away against Newcastle (13 December). However, based on the comparisons with the other results, even 4 points could be enough for Pioli’s team.

Lazio qualifies if…

—

The Biancocelesti, after the 1-0 against Feyenoord, are second with 7 points, behind Atletico Madrid (8). Sarri’s team will certainly go to the round of 16 with 4 points out of 6. Only a victory on the next matchday, at home against Celtic (28 November), could be enough if Atletico were to win against Feyenoord; the last match is the one scheduled for December 13th at the Spaniards’ home.