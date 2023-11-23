For many years now, GoPro has been one of the most prestigious brands, and although there are many manufacturers of action cameras, some of them good, this firm is “the Apple of cameras” so to speak.

That means If you want a camera that records video well in absolutely any circumstance, even underwater, you need a GoPro to be 100% sure that everything will turn out well. The good news is that now there are not one but several GoPros on sale on Amazon, with the Hero11 Black as a reference for only 349 euros.

It is one of the many Black Friday sales on Amazon, which sells three GoPro models at prices never seen before, all of them at a high level, although for example the GoPro Max – for 329 euros – does not have 4K video.

The new batch of GoPro action cameras arrive with a huge 1/1.9-inch sensor that can record at 5.3k at 60 fps and has support for 10-bit color. Maintains the front screen of the model…

In fact, it does much more than simply record 4K video – or even higher resolutions – but it has a secret weapon that is what really makes the difference: video stabilization, which almost all action cameras have but few with such high quality.

With it you can record videos surfing, climbing or cycling without vibrations and without the camera making the image practically impossible to see.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

Furthermore, we must add more things, yes, more: slow motion, time lapse and live video streaming, as long as you have a WiFi network at hand, of course. Let’s say, for example, you want to broadcast an interview or challenge live to YouTube: you can do it without needing a PC.

Something that must be taken into account is that although the camera is waterproof, it is waterproof up to 10 meters only. That is, you can bathe with it but not scuba dive, and it is also better that you keep it tied and well tied if you plan to go into the sea with it.

Shipping is totally free whether you have a Prime account or not, as is usually the case with orders of 35 euros or more on Amazon, although also as usual, if you have one, your purchase will arrive much faster, in just one or two days. . However, this largely depends on the number of orders that Amazon has to manage these days, which will surely not be few.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here