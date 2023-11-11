For a few days now, a good part of the Israeli army’s military operations in the northern Gaza Strip have been taking place near the hospitals, where Israel believes the Hamas operational commands are located. Hospitals are also where most of the population who has not fled to the south of the Strip is gathering, and at least at the beginning of the war they were considered a safe place to seek shelter from Israeli bombing. In recent days, however, hospitals have also become military targets, and parking lots and adjacent buildings have been hit. However, thousands of people continue to concentrate in these structures, due to the lack of alternatives.

There are fewer and fewer hospitals still operating in Gaza: the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that 18 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are now closed or non-operational and that 50 of 72 medical clinics have stopped functioning.

Even hospitals that are not directly subjected to bombings or involved in fighting have to operate in increasingly difficult conditions due to the shortage of medical equipment, personnel, medicines and above all fuel, which is essential for the generators that guarantee the electrical energy necessary for lighting and medical equipment. Air filters and fans have mostly been turned off to save energy, which along with overcrowding and water shortages is increasing the risk of infections and epidemics.

Surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah told the US weekly Time that he personally purchased bottles of vinegar and washing machine detergent to clean patients’ wounds: “Every day that passes you have to make a few more compromises.”

But some of Gaza’s most important hospitals are also at the center of the Israeli army’s military operations. On Thursday, the Al Quds hospital was involved, one of the most important in the area, which also hosts 14 thousand refugees and is managed by the Red Crescent, local correspondent of the Red Cross: its employees said that the structure was surrounded by military vehicles Israelis.

Also on Thursday, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry reported that overnight bombings had damaged the Indonesian hospital in Gaza, in Beit Lahia, which remained without electricity and water on Friday evening. On Friday the biggest clashes were reported around the hospitals in Rantisi (where there were 16,000 refugees), the only one to provide pediatric medical services, and Al Shifa. The latter is the largest in the Gaza Strip: in addition to the sick and a large number of corpses that no longer find room in cold storage, it hosts over 50 thousand refugees, according to local sources and the United Nations.

The Israeli army has repeatedly asked for the evacuation of these and other hospitals, an operation which however is considered impossible by the medical staff: not only because it would not be possible to move such a high number of patients, some in intensive care, but also due to the lack of practicable roads and safe means with which to make transfers.

Israel considers the hospitals military objectives because it believes that Hamas hides some of its operational centers inside them, or in the tunnels underneath the structures. In particular, the area around the al Shifa hospital was defined by army spokespersons as “the heart” of Hamas’ operational and intelligence activities. In some press conferences, photos and alleged evidence were shown of how the Palestinian militiamen had hidden some military structures, including mortars to launch rockets and missiles, nearby or in the tunnels under the hospital.

Under the Geneva Conventions governing conduct in armed conflicts, hospitals lose their legal protection from attacks if they are used for hostile acts and military operations: they would therefore become legitimate targets, provided that the attacks occur after effective warning and that provide a clear ultimatum. Israel is appealing to this to define its operations as legitimate, Hamas and the managers of the hospitals in question have denied that the facilities are being used for military purposes.

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, director general of al Shifa hospital, told Al Jazeera: “Not a second goes by without a bomb falling near the hospital: this is a war against the hospitals and against the Palestinian population.” Since the war began, 135 medical staff have been killed, according to Gaza’s (Hamas-controlled) Ministry of Health.

#BREAKING| Casualties reported in Israeli strikes in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in northern #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rrktuEcqaQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 9, 2023

In recent days it has been difficult to consider these structures “safe” for the civilian population. Even those who do not need medical care are often continuing to stay there, because every alternative solution is considered worse: they are the only places in Gaza where, occasionally and with great difficulty, it is still possible to find electricity to recharge smartphones (with which contact relatives) and an internet connection.

Even the journalists who still manage to work in Gaza use the hospitals as an operations center to send material or communicate by telephone. Aid trucks also often arrive at the hospitals and manage to cross the Rafah crossing that divides the Gaza Strip from Egypt: sometimes distributions of water and basic necessities are organized near the facilities.