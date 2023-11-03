One of the star appearances of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was Spider-Man Noir. This version of Peter Parker lives in a dimension where only black and white exist, so for him it is a true fantasy to appreciate the entire color range. His interactions in the film were unforgettable and his detective aesthetics completely conquered.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we can unlock his appearance to be able to swing around New York, although the scenery does not change. However, the Reddit user has tinkered with the accessibility settings and managed to recreate a noir filter to be able to play this way.

The only thing you have to do is go to the pause menu, go to the Settings sectionthen Video and there you will have to change the following parameters at the bottom:

Traditional animation: yes. Comic effects: yes. Hero Shader: Nothing. Ally Shader: Nothing. NPC shader: white. Enemy Shader: Custom. Basic Enemy Shader: White. Ranged Enemy Shader: White. Advanced Enemy Shader: Black. Dangerous Enemy Shader: White. Boss shader: black. Key Story Element Shader: Nothing. Interactive object shader in combat: nothing. Collectible shader: white. High contrast background: yes. High Contrast Spider Sense: Nothing. Perfect Dodge with High Contrast: Nothing.

The result, as you can see, is really good and allows us to imagine a video game based on the peculiar character. The comic effect adds onomatopoeia in the middle of the fights and the traditional animation allows the suit we are wearing to look at a lower FPS. Evidently, These adjustments apply to both Peter Parker and Miles Moralessince there are no restrictions.

