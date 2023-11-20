Google Chrome It is the most popular and complete browser we have on the market, and it is increasingly including more advanced functionalities that make navigation much easier.

In fact, thanks to Google Chrome’s reading mode, we can read the news from our favorite site in a more direct and efficient way.

But a feature that you are going to love, and that is about to debut in Chrome for Android is the function of reading aloudand it will be great for when you need to read news or certain articles and you don’t want to be looking at the screen.

The feature is still in development on the Canary channel of Chrome para Androidbut it is quite likely that we will see it in a stable version in the coming weeks.

Thanks to this feature of read aloud in Chrome for Android It is possible to read articles aloud using the browser.

This button to activate the read aloud function is located on the toolbar. To use it, it is as simple as opening an article in the browser, and then tapping the read aloud button.

With this, the browser will read the article aloud, and best of all, is that you will be able to customize the reading speed using the corresponding menu options.

This is ideal, for example, if we are on public transport, we want to read the news, but we are tired and do not want to look at the screen, so simply pressing this button and the navigator will read it aloud.

On the other hand, this read aloud function has added support for remote voices, so you will be able to choose between several voices from different regions, including male or female voices.

In addition, it is a very valuable feature for those people who have difficulty reading or want to listen to an article while doing something else.