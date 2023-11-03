Among the previews of the 2024 news (16 intense pages), the sensational new Ducati single-cylinder engine, a 77.5 HP bomb, intended for a motorcycle with a strong character. We will see her at EICMA together with Multistrada V4 RS, powered instead by the 180 HP Desmosedici Stradale, fitted into a very sharp chassis, with a 17″ front and single-sided swingarm. Stuff for gripping wrists. And the journey in 2024 continues with Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, thoroughly renovated and equipped – if desired – with electronic suspension. Revolution for the Adventure Sports version, now equipped with the 19″ front. Suzuki V-Strom 800SE, Ducati DesertX Rally, Moto Morini Caliber, MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Limited Edition and the modern classics of Triumph continue the journey among the new models.

Not to be missed the report on the history of Yamaha Ténéré. From the first model of 1983 to the current 700, passing through the stories of the Italians who raced the Dakar on that bike: exclusively, the interview with Andrea Balestrieri, the first Italian to finish the great marathon, in 1983.

And speaking of adventouring, here’s the test of the Voge 300 Rally at the HAT Extreme 1,000, i.e. 1,000 kilometers off-road for two days and two nights in a row.

For tourism, two services by Mario Ciaccia: one in Uganda – on a truly special trip – one to Italy, with a coast to coast from Tyrrhenian to the Adriaticbetween dirt roads and remote Apennine passes.

Marc Marquez divorce from Honda! All the background information in the main report in the Sports section.

The investigation of the month delves deeply into the web shopping market, to find out if a glove which costs 23.99 euros is really Level 2 certified.

And to close, the fixed appointment with i complete price lists of motorcycles and scootersthe promotions of the month and the clothing/accessories showcase: the tools to “bring order” in the bombardment of new products that arrive every day in the world of motorbikes and scooters.