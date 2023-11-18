If you want to buy a new phone, November is the best month. We are on the verge of Black Friday, but we are already starting to see certain offers and, most importantly, price drops on terminals that were launched at the beginning of the year.

Manufacturers adjust their margin as they sell units, and every year I am surprised to see the brutal price drops suffered by models that, when launched, had somewhat exorbitant prices. I have been doing calculations and the figure is usually stable: Manufacturers easily lower their prices by 20 to 30%discount in which they still have a profit margin.

Throughout this post you will find affiliate links, inevitable to show you the discounts. Even so, I want to clarify that this post is not part of an affiliate campaign nor does it have an e-commerce objective, it arises from the genuine interest and curiosity that I have had for a long time with this matter: manufacturers sell much more expensive than they could make.

30% less, the magic figure

We have normalized that a high-end should cost close to or more than 1,000 euros. As the end of the year approaches, discounts at some of the major companies show us that the product can be sold for considerably less money.

One of the phones that I have been chasing for a while is the Samsung Galaxy S23. It is a mobile phone with an insane launch price in my opinion: 959 euros for the simpler Galaxy S. Without a Black Friday offer, simply because the price has been dropping throughout the year, we can now buy it for 654 euros. We talk about a 31,8 % discount compared to its official price.

The discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is even greater. We are talking about a retail price of 1,499 euros, which is now reduced to below 1,000,999 euros. A reduction of 33,36 %a barbaric figure for a phone with these characteristics.

The same thing happens with OnePlus, which lowers its OnePlus 11 from 919 euros to 668 euros, almost a 30% discount. Honor does the same with its Magic5 Pro, which goes from 1,199 euros to 849 euros. Can you guess the discount? A 29,27 %.

The magic number of 30% It is also found in mid-range mobile phones. My reference mid-range, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+, went on the market for 499 euros. Without Black Friday offers, simply after being on the market for a few months, the new price is 350. Exactly the same thing happens with the Samsung Galaxy A54. It went on the market for 499 euros, and now it drops to 359 euros. Practically the same figures as the Xiaomi.

All this brings us to the initial approach. As the year progresses we approach that RRP in which manufacturers continue to make a profit but which is far away, perhaps too far, from that initial RRP that they proposed to us. It is not even necessary to enter the Black Friday period to enjoy that magical 30% discount that seems to fit the big manufacturers.

Mobile phone prices have skyrocketed and nothing indicates that the situation will reverse. But there will always be offers.

