Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) explained that the drawing of serial numbers for presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs would be attended by three pairs of candidates (paslon).

KPU member Idham Holik said this was contained in Article 235 paragraph (2) of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning Elections.

Before the draw, the KPU will determine the presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs who meet the requirements in a closed plenary session on November 13 2023.

“The KPU determined in a closed KPU plenary session and announced the names of candidate pairs who had met the requirements as participants in the presidential and vice presidential elections one day after completion of verification,” said Idham to journalists, Friday (10/11/2023).

Then on November 14 2023, the KPU will draw serial numbers for candidate pairs in an open plenary session.

“The determination of the serial numbers of candidate pairs as intended in paragraph (1) is carried out by drawing lots in an open KPU plenary session and attended by all candidate pairs one day after the determination and announcement as referred to in paragraph (1),” stressed Idham.

Previously, the KPU had closed the nomination of potential replacement candidate pairs on November 8 2023. Thus, the candidate pairs currently being administratively verified by the KPU are Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Registration of Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates

The KPU is opening registration for presidential and vice presidential candidates from October 19 2024 to October 25 2023.

Anies-Muhaimin became the first presidential and vice presidential candidates to register with the Indonesian KPU on the first day.

Both of them registered themselves accompanied by supporting parties, namely the National Democratic Party (NasDem), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and the National Awakening Party (PKB).

Then on the same day, the Anies-Mahfud MD couple visited the Indonesian KPU to participate in registration.

A total of four political parties, namely PDIP, PPP, Hanura and Perindo registered Anies and Mahfud MD. The four political parties have 39,276,935 votes or the equivalent of 28.06 percent.

Meanwhile Prabowo-Gibran registered on the last day. They were registered by the Gerindra, Golkar, PAN, Democrat, PSI, PBB and Garuda parties with a total of 59,726,053 votes or the equivalent of 42.67 percent.