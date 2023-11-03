No Russian. A phrase that before 2009 had little or no meaning beyond the obvious denial of speaking Russian. However, Infinity Ward made those three words synonymous with horror with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is not necessary to have been close to the franchise to know it, since its impact transcended video games to reach media such as TV and radio. .

In case you can’t find your way, we’re talking about the No Russian mission from Modern Warfare 2 (not to be confused with Modern Warfare II). We recently included it in our list of best Call of Duty moments for its 20th anniversary. You can see it in full in the video we share below. It is certainly important to understand the events we recount.

The origin of Nada de Ruso

Now that we’re all on the same page. Have you ever wondered what the development of Nada de Ruso was like for the developers? We know how we receive it because each one has their own experience and hundreds of videos on YouTube.

And we’re not just talking about reactions, but about experts such as psychologists, law enforcement and former criminals telling how that situation could be experienced in real life, from the protagonist Joseph Allen, through the terrorists themselves, to civilians.

However, not many players wonder what the developers felt when creating Nada de Ruso. Anyone who exercises empathy can sense that it was not easy and that there were dozens of moral debates in the Infinity Ward offices. And you would be right! We know this thanks to Matthew Seiji Burns’ interview with Mohammad Alavi, former MW2 developer, and another with Joel Emslie, artistic director, in 2012 and 2019 respectively.





The most important point of the conversation is centered when it was said that “Nothing Russian divided the studio.” It is easy to think, from a distance and/or lack of empathy, that doing/playing a mission like this is simple… but it is not. The idea bothered and worried many developers, to the point that it was proposed that the protagonist be a security guard instead of Joseph Allen.

There was one part of the study that I felt should be played from the perspective of a security guard who got trapped, the rest liked the way it went. I remember putting myself in the shoes of all the civilians for Nada de Ruso, and I just wouldn’t do it… there was a moment where we were discussing how bloody we were going to get with the people who were being attacked. I stepped away and said, “We don’t need it.”

This brings us to the truly controversial point of Nada de Ruso: recreating violence. Killing unarmed civilians is a gruesome idea, but what’s really complicated is how to kill them. The studio debated a lot about it and they ended up reaching the very correct conclusion that it was not necessary to take out the red brush of gore to shock us.





Emslie related that the debate went beyond the walls of Infinity Ward. After teaching No Russian to his wife, she insisted that more blood and guts was needed: “My wife saw it and said, ‘Where’s all the blood and guts?’ and I said, ‘We don’t need it.'” And it is that Infinity Ward He managed to stay in a perfect spot to make a big impact, but not to go overboard. To have included more blood and guts would have implied reveling in violence and let us remember that Makarov’s attack is a mere tool, it has nothing against these people.

Mohammad Alavi tells how some developers looked for ways to make Nothing Russian much less horrible: the massacre of civilians only consisted of the initial massacre after exiting the elevator… but it felt like they started something and then didn’t finish. Now we know that it was not like that.

Tell the difference between shots and explosions

The idea behind Nada de Ruso was always to significantly impact the player, in the same way that All Camouflaged and One Shot, One Bullet, the bombings from the AC-130 or Surprise and Awe in Modern Warfare. Taylor Kurosaki and Jacob Minkoff, narrative and campaign director at Infinity Ward, believed that these specific moments were key to COD campaigns.

The question is: are they really? You don’t have to go far to find the evidence. The franchise has continued to provide dramatic moments that test our moral limits… although none with the tremendous impact that Nada de Ruso had.





Some examples? The end of the Loose Cabos mission in Modern Warfare 2the epilogue of Call of Duty: WWIIthe Piccadilly Bombing, Cleaning Up and Origins in Modern Warfare I…and now in Modern Warfare III with the return of Nada de Ruso. While we haven’t played the campaign yet, we know that the famous mission makes an appearance in one of the trailers and involves a plane.

We don’t know what Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games have planned for this new version of Nada de Ruso, but it must be a mission done with surgical precision so that it achieves the impact of its predecessor… but without falling into gratuitous violence and excessive gore. Early access to the campaign was activated a few hours ago, so we will soon clear up any doubts.

