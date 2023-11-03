Denpasar Voice – The prestigious U-17 World Cup is just a matter of days away. Check out the complete match schedule for the Indonesian U-17 National Team which will compete in the U-17 World Cup below.

Reporting from the official PSSI website, the U-17 Indonesian National Team is part of Group A along with Ecuador, Panama and Morocco.

According to the schedule, the U-17 World Cup will start from 10 November to 2 December 2023.

“The U-17 World Cup is a world-class international tournament, so many people want to watch. “Many world stars will be present here, that will be an attraction in itself,” explained PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir, quoted from PSSI.org.

“The condition of Indonesian football is very conducive, the hype is very high in line with the increasing achievements of the Indonesian national team,” he added.

Likewise with the preparations of the players who have started undergoing training camp (TC) in Jakarta.

Bima Sakti’s foster children have been training at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, since Monday (30/10/2023). The Indonesian U-17 national team will then fly to Surabaya on November 3 2023.

“Thank God, currently the team’s development is getting better. A week after arriving from Germany the players have adapted to the weather here well. We continue to polish and improve the players’ abilities,” said the Indonesian U-17 National Team coach, Bima Sakti, quoted from pssi.org.

“We hope that the players will remain focused, disciplined and work hard ahead of the match which starts on the 10th,” he added.

Meanwhile, as reported on the pmjnews.com page, the following is the complete schedule for the Indonesian National Team’s matches in the U-17 World Cup competition in Group A, complete with a list of 21 players who will strengthen the Garuda Squad.

U-17 Indonesian National Team Match Schedule

1. November 10, 2023 at 19.00 WIB

Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Indonesia vs Ecuador

2. November 13, 2023 at 19.00 WIB

Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Indonesia vs Panama

3. November 16 2023 at 19.00 WIB

Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium

Indonesia vs Morocco

List of Indonesian National Team players in the 2023 U-17 World Cup

Amar Brkic (TSG Hofenheim)

Weiberlieskott From Halim Jardim (Sao Paulo)

Muhammad Nabil Ashura (PPLP Sumatra)

Jehan Pahlevi (Persija Jakarta)

Rifki Tofani (PPOP DKI)

Rizdjar Nurviat Subagia (Borneo FC)

Tonci Shouter Israel Ramandei (PPLP Papua)

Mohamad Andre Pangestu (Bali United FC)

M Riski Afrisal (Madura United)

Sulthan Zaky Pramana Putra Razak (PSM Makasar)

Ikram Algiffari (PPLP West Sumatra)

Andrika Fathir Rachman (Borneo FC)

Mokh Hanif Ramadhan (Creation of Scholars)

Figo Dennis Saputrananto (Persija Jakarta)

Arkhan Kaka Putra Purwanto (Persis Solo)

Muhammad Kafiatur Rizky (Borneo FC)

Achmad Zidan Ar Rosyid (PSS Sleman)

Muhammad Aulia Rahman Arif (Persita)

Habil Abdillah Yafi’ Akbar Prasasti (PPLP Central Java)

M Iqbal Gwijangge (Barito Putra)

Ji Da Bin (ASIOP). (*/Anna AP)