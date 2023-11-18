Suara.com – Presidential candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan finally responded to the wishes of football fans and supporters for the return of the Mattoangin Stadium after it was demolished and ultimately abandoned during the Nurdin Abdullah-Andi Sudirman Sulaiman administration as governor and deputy governor of South Sulawesi.

“We are serious about building a stadium here, we have even prepared a design. We are calling it the Mattoanging International Stadium. And not just in Makassar, God willing, we will build 10 large stadiums in other cities in Indonesia,” said Anies during a dialogue with football supporters at Gori Artisan Building Makassar, Saturday (18/11/2023).

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta said that the big problem in Makassar that is considered important is the lack of adequate stadiums. He said that this incident occurred in 2016 when Jakarta residents were asked to provide a football stadium, until finally the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) was completed.

And one of the requests of the residents at that time was to build a new stadium which had been demolished, and was promised by successive governors, but it was only an empty promise, similar to the situation here.

“But, we have to resolve the dispute, invite all parties to discuss it well. God willing, after three years, after the groundbreaking we will be able to use it. The capacity (Mattoangin stadium) is 40 thousand spectators,” explained Anies while showing the stadium construction design on the screen at the moment. the dialogue.

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta even seriously signed a contract with PSM supporters as a commitment to realize the continuation of the construction of the stadium.

However, to build the stadium according to shared hopes, he said, a signature of support is needed so that he and his partner Muhaimin Iskandar can become leaders of this country in the 2024 Presidential Election.

“However, for this to happen you need a signature, without a signature it can’t be done. Signatures are obtained through what, the Presidential Election. So if that’s the case, we are both prepared and given that we will try to build the stadium. Because, without that signature “It cannot be included in the APBN,” said Anies as reported by Antara.

Representatives of Daeng Uki Supporters in a dialogue entitled ‘Supporters Sue’ said that their party had made various efforts to demand that the stadium in Makassar be rebuilt, from taking to the streets to meeting the Governor to meeting with the South Sulawesi DPRD, but it was not resolved.

“We have done everything, we only have the remaining lives that we have not given up. But until now there is no stadium, Mr. Anies,” said Uki to Anies.

Representing the supporters, he asked Anies that the construction of the stadium was not just a promise and a sweetener to seek support in the presidential election. Because, a number of regional heads, both those who will run and those who have been elected, have made promises, but in fact they have never been realized.

“We remind you of that promise, sir. Even though not many people attended, it can represent the sadness of all our friends who love PSM. We want to immediately listen to Mr. Anies’ commitment when he is elected,” he stressed.

Apart from that, Anies was also asked by supporters to sign a commitment to build the Makassar International Stadium in Makassar, if he is later elected as President in 2024.

Previously, Anies Rasyid Baswedan attended the invitation to the Grand Conference of the Makassar State University Alumni Family Association (IKA UNM) to present ideas for Indonesia’s future challenges with the theme ‘Repositioning Pancasila Democratic Practices and the Economy towards a Just Indonesia’ at the Four Points by Sheraton Makassar hotel .

It is known that the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) on Tuesday, November 14 2023, determined that three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates would be participants in the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Election (Pilpres).

Participants in the 2024 presidential election consist of the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar with serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024.