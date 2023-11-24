Denpasar Voice – Bhayangkara FC has just officially announced new players in the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 mid-season transfer market.

This time, former Indonesian national team player Osvaldo Haay officially joined Bhayangkara FC in the mid-season transfer market.

After previously not having a club because he was released by Persija Jakarta, Osvaldo Haay finally chose to join Bhayangkara FC.

Bhayangkara FC officially introduced Osvaldo Haay as a new recruit, this was discovered through the club’s official Instagram post.

“Selamat malam Bharamaniaaa. Please welcome @valdo_haay,” wrote @bhayangkarafc.

Currently, Bhayangkara FC is struggling hard to get out of the relegation zone, after appearing lackluster in the first round of BRI Liga 1 this season.

The 25 year old winger previously defended Persija Jakarta. However, his performance had declined due to the injury he suffered.

Will Osvaldo Haay be able to find his touch again at Bhayangkara FC? Interesting to look forward to. (*/Rizal)