Suara.com – Using a fighter plane, Israel dropped a bomb not far from the Indonesian Hospital on Monday (30/10/2023). A total of three MERC-C volunteers from Indonesia were forced to take shelter in the basement of the Indonesian Hospital.

He is Fikri Rofiul Haq, one of the MER-C volunteers from Indonesia who had to feel the threat of an Israeli military attack. Fikri said that the bomb attack carried out last Monday caused the area of ​​the Indonesian Hospital located in northern Gaza to become sterile.

“Many pieces of sand and iron fell into the Indonesian Hospital complex,” said Fikri via short message, as reported by Suara.com from BBC Indonesia, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Chairman of the MER-C Presidium in Indonesia, Sarbini Abdul Murad, said that his party had provided safety guidelines for its volunteers when the attack occurred.

People stand on a roof watching a ball of fire and smoke rising above a building hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Palestine, Saturday (7/10/2023). (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

Taking shelter in the hospital basement was one of MER-C’s requests for its three volunteers.

However, these guidelines do not guarantee their safety.

“In accordance with the Geneva Convention, a hospital is one of the locations that is protected in war conditions. Our volunteers stay overnight in the hospital. They do not wander around. But that is not a guarantee that they will always be safe,” explained Sarbini.

Sarbini revealed that Israel has often targeted a number of hospital complexes in Gaza in recent times. He gave the example of attacks carried out by the Israeli military around Al-Ahli Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza.

Bodies of Palestinian victims of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: AFP)

Not without reason, the Israeli military is said to have information that there are Hamas leaders living near the hospital.

“So the condition of our volunteers is ‘safe-unsafe’. Their condition is on the edge,” he explained.

Before dropping the bomb near the Indonesian Hospital complex, the Israeli military also destroyed the flats of Gaza residents. The position of the flat is very close to Wisma Jose Rizal or Wisma Indonesia which is occupied by Fikri and medical workers.

“As a result of the bomb, many Gaza residents fled to the Indonesian Hospital, around 2000 people,” explained Fikri.