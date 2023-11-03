Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) has determined a permanent candidate list (DCT) for legislative candidates at the DPR RI level. Of the 18 political parties, in general, women’s representation has been met above the minimum limit of 30 percent.

Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) Hasyim Asy’ari stated that the 18 political parties participating in the election had met the requirements for women’s representation.

“Female legislative candidates from 18 political parties and all electoral districts (dapil) are above 30 percent,” said Hasyim, Friday (3/11/2023).

Of the total representation of women in 18 political parties as a whole, he said the percentage was more than 37 percent.

“If you look at the average percentage, it is more or less 37 percent,” he said

Meanwhile, based on KPU data for DPR legislative candidates, the top three parties with high levels of female representation are not the parties currently entrenched in parliament.

In data released by the KPU, the Garuda Party is in first position with the number of female legislative candidates reaching 236 out of a total of 570 legislative candidates. Women’s representation in the Garuda Party reached approximately 41.4 percent.

Perindo is in second place with a percentage of female representation reaching 39.8 percent.

The party created by Harry Tanoe is known to have nominated 231 women out of a total of 579 legislative candidates.

Then the party led by Kaesan Pangarep, namely the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) is in third place with a percentage of 38.7 percent.

The number of female legislative candidates who ran reached 225 out of a total of 580 legislative candidates.

Previously, Hasyim Asy’ari had determined 9,917 DCTs for DPR members, which accumulated from 18 political parties participating in the 2024 elections spread across 84 electoral districts (dapil).

“For DCT members of the DPR RI in the 2024 elections, after we verified the number who met the requirements to enter the DCT, was 9,917 people,” he said.

Meanwhile, DCT members of the DPD RI, KPU RI named 668 candidates for 38 electoral districts, consisting of 535 men and 133 women. (Between)