Demonstrators in the US made replicas of dozens of small body bags to represent Palestinian children who were victims of Israeli airstrikes. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – Action to defend Palestine does not only happen in Jakarta. From Washington to Milan to Paris, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators demonstrated, calling for an end to Israeli bombing Gaza Strip .

The demonstrations reflect growing unease about the rising number of civilian casualties and suffering resulting from the Israel-Hamas war. Protesters, particularly in countries with large Muslim populations, including the United States (US), Britain and France, expressed disappointment with their governments for supporting Israel while bombing of hospitals and residential areas in the Gaza Strip intensified.

According to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,448 people. In Israel, more than 1,400 people have been killed, most of them in the Hamas attack on October 7 that started the war.

In the US, thousands of people gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the Joe Biden administration’s support for Israel and its ongoing military campaign in Gaza. “Palestine Will Be Free,” shouted demonstrators wearing black-and-white keffiyehs as large Palestinian flags were waved by crowds that filled Pennsylvania Avenue – the road leading to the White House.

Lending direct criticism of President Joe Biden, Renad Dayem of Cleveland said he traveled with his family to let his children know the Palestinian people are resilient

“And we want a leader who is not a puppet of the Israeli government,” he said as quoted by AP, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Dozens of small white body bags with the names of children killed by Israeli missiles lined the street and demonstrators held signs calling for an immediate ceasefire.



US citizens take to the streets in support of Palestine. Photo/AP

Protesters held signs and banners with messages such as “Biden Betrayed Us” and “We Remember In November,” highlighting how these issues could factor into Biden’s reelection bid.

Jinane Ennasri, a 27-year-old New Yorker, said the Biden administration’s support for Israel despite thousands of Palestinian deaths has made her rethink voting in the 2024 presidential election, in which Biden will likely face Republican front-runner Donald Trump.