Defining the exact amount of money that we should have in our bank is complex, since it will depend on our pace of life and the spending we make on a daily basis. However, from a perspective based solely on security, obtaining the specific number is not difficult, as cited by the OCU itself.

The Bank of Spain uses the term emergency fund to refer to the savings that all Spaniards should have to be able to face any unforeseen event or emergency situation that may arrive at the most inopportune moment. In this case, determining an exact amount is complex for the reason that we have previously mentioned, the differences that may exist in people’s standard of living.

However, the main banking entities advise that we have the equivalent of between three and six months of expenses available in the bank. All expenses related to rent, leisure, food, electricity, insurance must be included… Therefore, in the event that our total monthly expenses amount to 1,000 euros, it is recommended that the amount saved be between 3,000 and 6,000 euros. , depending on the possibilities. However, the OCU goes one step further. And it identifies the maximum money that we should have in our bank account once we have exceeded the emergency fund.

100,000 euros, not one euro more

For the Organization of Consumers and Users, the maximum amount that any citizen can have in the bank must be 100,000 euros. The explanation is that the Deposit Guarantee Fund establishes this limit set by holder and by bank. This fund is the one that would be responsible for restoring our savings in the event that our banking entity goes bankrupt for any reason. Therefore, if we had 150,000 euros saved in our bank account, we would lose 50,000 of them as a result of the lack of coverage once the 100,000 euros are exceeded.

Despite this, this same organization highlights that checking accounts are not the best place to keep our savings. Even more so in a context like the current one, in which there are hardly any banks that offer us interest for having our money with them. We should find some other formula in investment format that allows us to obtain a return higher than inflation to avoid the loss of purchasing power that affects us as inflation grows.

Alternative formulas

The OCU itself offers us two pieces of advice for all those accounts that accumulate more than 100,000 euros. In the event that we have an amount of money that we can do without for a period of 12 months, we can invest in a one-year deposit. However, we must take into account whether in these cases we will be able to make an early cancellation if necessary.

On the contrary, long-term savings, those that we do not want to touch in a period of between 5 and 10 years, it is advisable to look for a little more profitability. Being aware that it is possible that, depending on the season, we will suffer some losses that will be recovered in the long term.

In all cases, the best option is to go to our entity or a specialized agency to carry out a study of our specific case and guide us based on the needs and objectives we have. In this way, we can also choose the risk we are willing to take based on our financial position.