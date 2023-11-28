Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia

Sky, CEO Duilio: “After Wi-Fi we will enter telephony, we will launch Sky Mobile in the first months of 2024”

After wifi, Sky enter the mobile phone. This was underlined by the CEO of Sky Italia, Andrea Duilio, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “We make life easier for families, for our customers,” she said.

“There are a lot of customers who want both long band is mobile and we want to be a point of reference for Sky families, also for all their connectivity needs”, he explained.

“We have a technological partner with whom we have been working for some time, Fastweb. It was natural to think of them to complete our strategy and sign an agreement to launch in the first months of 2024 Sky Mobile. So together with Sky Wifiwhich is growing strongly, we complete our offer”.

