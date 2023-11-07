Suara.com – Until now, cancer is still one of the highest causes of death in the world. Nearly 70 percent of cancer deaths occur in developing countries, including Indonesia.

In 2020, 10,000,000 deaths were recorded due to cancer. In Indonesia, cervical cancer and breast cancer are the two cancers with the highest number of cases, 65,858 or 16.6% for breast cancer and 36,633 for cervical cancer. At the same time, it is a catastrophic disease with the second largest financing with an estimate of Rp. 3.5 Trillion.

Therefore, it is especially important for women to be able to carry out HPV screening and vaccination. This was then initiated by the Jelita 30 community. This women’s community is an association for female workers from PT Reinsurance Indonesia Utama (Persero) or Indonesia Re.

Recently together with Bio Farma they held a Workplace Health Promotion through Screening & Vaccination Program. As many as 250 of their workers have received outreach about workplace health through this program and as many as 111 female workers have undergone HPV screening at the Indonesia Re office.

Illustration of cervical cancer. (ANTARA/Pexels)

“We really support women to be able to have a career while being wives and mothers. “We adhere to the principle of building awareness of all parties regarding competency-based career development and employee performance, because basically gender differences do not have to be interpreted as differences in career opportunities,” said Indonesia Re’s Director of Development and Information Technology, Beatrix Santi Anugrah, in a recent statement. recently.

He continued, that his party wants every female worker to be able to support each other, build personal and professional capabilities, learn new things, gain new experiences, increase their ability to adapt to change, and maintain a balance between their role as an employee and their role as a mother and wife.

“Through Jelita 30, there is also a seminar for female employees regarding the importance of awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV). In this seminar, it is explained how to prevent HPV, the symptoms it causes, the health routines that need to be carried out to prevent it, and how to treat it,” explained Beatrix Santi Anugrah,

Beatrix further explained that Jelita 30 itself is an extension of Srikandi BUMN which has the aim of implementing gender equality in careers. Jelita 30 launched a program regarding health outreach and screening in the workplace with 3 (three) objectives to be achieved.

He also said that this event was held to support worker productivity by improving the quality of life of employees. Then, to increase the danger of infectious diseases, as well as preventive measures that we can take.

Continue to demonstrate commitment to maintaining and facilitating the health care of workers and their families.

“The hope is that by holding today’s activity, all female workers who take part in today’s sharing session can take advantage of the benefits and tips that can be learned and implemented together. Then you can spread awareness about HPV prevention, both in the work environment, family, and even the wider community. “So that women can carry out their multitasking roles happily because happiness is a cure for all kinds of diseases,” concluded Beatrix.