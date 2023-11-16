Denpasar Voice- Ahead of the 2024 General Election (Pemilu), the government has issued regulations that must be obeyed by all ASN and non-ASN employees in order to maintain their neutrality.

One of them is the regulation regarding photo poses that public servants cannot share on social media. It is known that there are 10 poses that are prohibited by the government to maintain the neutrality of ASN and non-ASN ahead of the 2024 democracy party.

This refers to Article 2 letter f of Law no. 5 of 2014 concerning ASN, where ASNs are known to have the principle of neutrality. These regulations explain that ASNs are prohibited from becoming members and/or administrators of political parties (political parties).

Reporting from nganjukkab.go.id, taking photos with poses showing political party symbols or attributes is a violation of ASN discipline point 7 contained in the SKB concerning Guidelines for the Development and Supervision of ASN Neutrality in the 2024 Election.

10 Types of Photo Poses that are Prohibited for ASN consist of:

The pose forms a heart symbol in South Korean style

Pose by showing your thumbs only

Pose with raised index finger (showing the number one)

Pose with fingers forming the “peace” symbol (showing the number of twos)

Pose with fingers showing the number three

Pose with fingers showing the number four

Pose with fingers showing the number five

Pose with fingers forming an “ok” symbol with three fingers raised.

Pose with fingers forming a metal symbol

Pose with fingers forming a gun symbol

Pose with fingers forming a telephone symbol

However, civil servants can still take photos with clenched fists or with their hands folded into a heart symbol without violating these regulations.

Meanwhile, as reported by Antara, Bali Regional Secretary Dewa Made Indra again reminded that this regulation does not only apply to ASN, but also applies to non-ASN employees.

He said, specifically for contract employees, they have their own regulations, namely, SE Menpan RB Number 1 of 2023 concerning Guidelines for the Neutrality Development and Supervision of Non-Civil Servant Government Employees. These regulations are strict and have legal consequences if they are violated.

“So don’t take it lightly, it’s not just a verbal warning, a written warning, a demotion, no. Bawaslu can take those of you who violate this to the criminal realm, meaning prison. Of course, as a parent, as a leader, I don’t want my staff to be taken there ,” said Dewa Made Indra, quoted from Antara on Thursday, November 16 2023.

He thinks that if employees, both ASN and non-ASN, are found to have committed these violations, then this will make him feel like he has failed as a parent and leader.

Chairman of Bawaslu Bali, Putu Agus Tirta Suguna, added that every ASN who participates as an implementer and campaign team will be sentenced to imprisonment for a maximum of 1 year and a fine of a maximum of IDR 12 million, in accordance with Article 494 of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning Elections.

Procedures for handling violations of ASN neutrality begin with findings or reports first, then follow up with an assessment and end with recommendations to investigators. (Rizal/*)