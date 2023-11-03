After Gatti, Fagioli and Locatelli, now it’s the turn of the Brazilian and Fede. Waiting for Vlahovic

Marco Guidi

November 3 – MILAN

Next. Or rather, the next ones. Juventus, and in particular the technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and the sporting director Giovanni Manna, are proceeding briskly in reviewing the contracts of a large part of the Juventus squad. In recent weeks, agreements have been reached for the extension of Federico Gatti (until 2028 with salary adjustment to 1.5 million), Nicolò Fagioli (also for him two more years with salary adjustment upwards) and Manuel Locatelli (deadline still extended to 2028 and substantial increase from the current 3 million, only official confirmation is awaited), after those of young people like Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen. Now it’s the turn of the big boys, with an obviously higher difficulty coefficient. Starting with Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer, without forgetting Dusan Vlahovic.

The defender

—

The need for Continassa is clear: extending contracts allows the impact of budget depreciation to be revised downwards, a real problem on Juve’s current financial situation. Of course, on the other hand there are also technical considerations: Gatti, for example, was rewarded with a salary increase for the growth shown on the pitch. However, a small patch has already been made in terms of wages in the summer and will continue to be done in the future (see Alex Sandro – 6.5 million euros net per year -, who will say goodbye in the summer). There is therefore a small margin. While for depreciation it is best to intervene immediately. And one of the cases that “weighs” the most, after Chiesa and Vlahovic, is Bremer himself (the annual amortization fee is around 8 million euros). For this reason, the Juventus management is working to add at least one season to the Brazilian’s contract, which today has an expiration date of 30 June 2027. The player’s availability, in principle, is there and the will to stay is firm, so that in the summer Bremer didn’t even want to listen to the requests for information coming from the Premier League (Tottenham above all). However, the central defender’s emolument should not change (4 million net plus one million bonus).

Wedding ring

—

There is not yet a general agreement, but a lot of optimism, however, on the Church front. It is no mystery that Juve is always open to listening to (rich) offers for the former Fiorentina player, but to avoid finding himself in difficulty next summer, when he will have just one year left on his contract, with the agent Fali Ramadani we are already discussing for months the extension of at least a year. A solution that would allow both parties not to make hasty decisions in the future. And that would help Juve both in possible negotiations and on the budget (the current amortization is 13.5 million per year). For their part, Chiesa and Ramadani do not want any rifts with the Juventus club and could willingly accept the extension at the same current salary (5 million net per season). Once Fede and Bremer were settled, only Vlahovic would remain to deal with.

November 3 – 10.16am

