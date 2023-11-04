Suara.com – When talking about processing cassava, what comes to mind for many people is boiling it or making it into tape. However, who would have thought that cassava could actually be made into various kinds of products.

This is what Annisa Pratiwi did with her husband, Raka Bagus Vinaya. Together with her husband, Annisa innovated to develop cassava into an extraordinary product.

Through their joint business, namely ‘Ladang Lima’, Annisa and her husband have succeeded in turning cassava into a gluten free product. They turn cassava into gluten free flour which can be useful for making various things.

“After researching for a year, we finally found that processed cassava products can be used to make cassava-based wheat flour which turns out to be gluten free and healthy for consumption,” said Annisa at the Shopee 11.11 Media Gathering event, Thursday (2/11/2023).

Not only does it provide benefits, this innovation shows that local raw materials can be an alternative for people who need a gluten free diet and are of the same quality as imported products.

No half-hearted, the flour innovations he makes can also be made into other products. These various products include cakes, noodles, pasta, and others.

“We have been able to develop other healthy product innovations, starting from gluten-free cookies, gluten-free noodles, cassava pasta, and various other premix flours,” explained Annisa.

70 percent of workers are women

Not just empowering local raw materials, the workers in the business he is involved in are also dominated by women. Annisa said that in her area there are many women who work as kite makers. However, it cannot be denied that selling kites is a long-term income.

This made Annisa invite mothers to contribute to making her cassava flour. Therefore, this business also helps empower women in the area.

“Why a girl? because in Pawar there are many women who sell kites but their income takes a long time, finally we invite them to contribute to us. “Apart from that, women are also dexterous so they are very suitable for processing,” explained Annisa.

Annisa sells this product on the market and is quite popular. Not only that, he also sells his products on e-commerce such as Shopee. This made many people aware of his business.