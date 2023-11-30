loading…

Israeli PM Yair Netanyahu’s son signs up to volunteer for ambulance service. Photo/I24 News

TEL AVIV – Son of the Prime Minister (PM) Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly volunteered for the ambulance service. He had been under fire for weeks for not joining the Israeli military in the war in Gaza Strip .

Yair Netanyahu signed up for United Hatzalah’s emergency medicine service, Israeli media outlet The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

“We had a link for people to sign up to volunteer… and Yair signed up,” the organization’s founder and president, Eli Beer, told the Israeli news outlet.

“We thought it was someone who was making fun of us. But when the team came back to find him, it was Yair, and he said that he would willingly do anything,” he added as quoted by The New Arab, Thursday (30/11/2023 ).

The Israeli PM’s son drew criticism for not returning to Israel after his father’s government started war in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Around 15,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel began bombarding the territory on the day the Palestinian group Hamas launched a major offensive against Israel that killed around 1,200 people.

Israelis questioned why the 32-year-old was not among the hundreds of thousands of Israelis called up to serve in the war or join the ranks of citizens flying to Israel to enlist in the military.

Yair has been in the United States (US) for several months and from there he has been fundraising for charities working with Israelis affected by Hamas attacks. He returned to Israel last week, according to The Jerusalem Post.