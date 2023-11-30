There is a plan of ‘Ambulance. escape plan‘ (which you can now see on Prime Video) which makes it clear that we are facing a film that has things clear: Michael Bay manages to, in a very sophisticated choreography of metal, explosions and shootings, make a drone fly by doing aerial spins under a car that has just taken a ramp and flies through the air chasing an ambulance that moves as if it were possessed.

It is, possibly, the best moment of pure action that 2022 gave us, but nothing that will surprise Michael Bay devotees too much, which even when it makes openly minor films, like that one ‘6 in the shadow’ for Netflix, can hold back, giving us some of the best chases filmed that year (in which it remains one of the best exclusive films on the platform). And ‘Ambulance’ is even better.

In it he presents us with the typical men’s drama that in Bay’s case always borders on the soap opera and the parody, with two adopted brothers – one of them an active thief, the other happily retired – who team up again for one last robbery. But the escape goes wrong and they end up driving an ambulance with a paramedic and an injured police officer at full speed.

And that is ‘Ambulance’: a fast-paced endless chase punctuated with drops of drama, impossible camera pirouettes and pyrotechnics with a total of zero green screens. At this point and after so many Transformers movies and milestones like ‘Bad Boys’ or ‘Pain and Money’, you either love it or hate it. Here I am always on the side of those who think that ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is good, but it would have been improved with bazookas and flying backpacks.

