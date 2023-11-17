Suara.com – Joint investigators from the Tipidko Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrisus Polda Metro Jaya and the Directorate of Corruption Crimes (Dittipidkor) Bareskrim Polri will not carry out a case to determine the suspect this week. This was after an examination by KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri on Thursday (16/11/2023).

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Ade Safri Simanjuntak said, after finishing examining Firli and three witnesses from KPK employees, investigators then carried out a consolidation and evaluation analysis (anev).

“From the results of today’s examination, the joint investigators will then consolidate, carry out investigations from the fingerprinting trip that we have carried out from November 9 to today, Thursday, November 16 2023, to determine the next follow-up steps for the investigation,” said Ade as reported Antara, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Ade did not want to say when the case process to determine the suspect would be carried out. His party is still focused on consolidating and analyzing the results of investigations carried out over the past month and one week.

However, he confirmed that follow-up steps to the investigation would be carried out later, and ensured that he would inform the media about developments.

“We will convey the updates to media partners,” he said.

He said that what Anev did was different from the case title. Where the title of the case has an interest in increasing the status of the investigation to the investigation stage, including for the title of the case and so on.

In determining a suspect, said Ade, this is done through a formal certification mechanism for a minimum of two valid pieces of evidence. As regulated in Article 184 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, the ANEV was only to evaluate the process of investigating the alleged extortion case by the KPK leadership against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo which had been going on for one month, one week.

During this process, joint investigators examined 91 witnesses and eight expert witnesses.

The expert witnesses involved include four criminal law experts, then one event law expert, one microexpression expert or expert, one forensic digital expert and one multimedia expert.

Furthermore, said Ade, after today’s examination, Friday (today) his party received an invitation to a coordination meeting regarding the case handling process with the Deputy for Coordination and Supervision (Korsup) of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee.

“Investigators have welcomed and positively responded to the invitation and investigators will leave tomorrow to hold a coordination meeting and hearing with the Corruption Eradication Commission Deputy Corruption Eradication Committee,” said Ade.

Apart from examining Firli, today investigators confiscated a complete summary of documents or letters, namely the State Officials’ Wealth Report (LHKPN) belonging to Firli Bahuri, as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee for the period 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.