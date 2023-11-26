Recently, Fadly Faisal gave a signal that he was no longer romantically involved with Rebecca Klopper. This is in line with the wishes of his father, Haji Faisal.

As is known, since Rebecca Klopper’s exciting video spread on social media, Haji Faisal has openly disapproved of his son continuing his relationship with the artist.

Haji Faisal’s attitude made a number of netizens bring up the prostitution case that involved his daughter-in-law, the late Vanessa Angel, in 2019.

Many people wonder why Haji Faisal was able to accept Vanessa Angel as family, but not Rebecca Klopper. Even though both of them had stumbled upon similar cases.

When appearing on the Rey Utami podcast, both Haji Faisal and Dewi Zuhriati said in unison that the truth of the Vanessa Angel prostitution case was unclear until now.

“For me, it’s still gray as before,” said Haji Faisal, quoted Sunday (26/11/2023).

Apart from the evidence that is not strong, Dewi Zuhriati added that the figure who was rumored to be using Vanessa Angel’s services is not known until now.

“Vanessa’s face is still gray. Even now, the face of the person who was rumored to be the same as her hasn’t been seen. Until my son-in-law wasn’t there, his face wasn’t there,” added Dewi Zuhriati.

Unlike Rebecca Klopper, both of them see the truth very clearly. “Yes, so in my opinion the cases are different and the problems are different. Yes, there is a very big difference in my opinion,” said Haji Faisal again.

For your information, Vanessa Angel was faced with an online prostitution case in 2019. He was arrested at a hotel in Surabaya.

It is reported that Vanessa Angel received a payment of IDR 80 million from there.

Having spent five months in detention, Gala Sky’s mother then had her prison term cut short until she was finally declared free.

However, the departure of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah in 2021 opened a new veil behind the prostitution case. Because then rumors circulated on social media that Vanessa Angel was trapped by her best friend.