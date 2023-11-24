Suara.com – Chairman of the Persebaya Surabaya Organizing Committee, Ram Surahman, stated that the match against PSIS Semarang, which was supposed to be held on November 26 2023, had to be postponed based on PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) letter number 933/LIB-KOM/XI/2023.

“Our communication with the Managing Director of PT LIB, the Persebaya versus PSIS match will be postponed at the end of January, because Gelora Bung Tomo (GBT) did not get permission from PSSI to use it as a venue,” said Ram, monitored from the official Persebaya website in Surabaya, Friday (24 /11/2023).

According to Cak Ram, his nickname, the Mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, has actually given the green light and asked Persebaya to communicate with LIB and PSSI.

“LIB also wants the match to be held according to schedule, because Persebaya already has one postponed match that has not been held, namely against Persis Solo,” he said as published by ANTARA.

“However, PSSI has not been able to give permission to use GBT for League 1 matches.”

Apart from GBT, he continued, Gelora Joko Samudro (Gejos) also cannot be used because the letter of approval was revoked by the Gresik Regency Government (Pemkab) and the police due to the chaos that occurred after the League 2 match on 19 November 2023.

Therefore, he continued, his party is waiting for LIB’s decision regarding the exact date of Persebaya’s match against PSIS, and this has been conveyed to the management and coaching team.

“We have informed and discussed this situation with the coaching team. Of course there must be adjustments to the training program, because the match has been postponed,” he said.

According to LIB data, Persebaya will compete again against Rans Nusantara FC on December 1 2023, which is planned to be held at the Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman, Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY).

In the provisional standings of the Indonesian League 1, the proud club Arek-Arek Suroboyo is in 13th position with a total of 22 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Rans Nusantara FC is in fifth position with a total of 31 points from 20 matches.