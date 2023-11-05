loading…

Without feeling guilty, Israel admits to bombing ambulances in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Reuters

TEL AVIV – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that they had targeted an ambulance right outside al-Shifa Hospital Gaza Strip last Friday afternoon. They claimed that the vehicle was used by Hamas and was a legitimate target.

“The plane shot at an ambulance identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell near their position in the battle zone,” the IDF said in a statement.

“A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft attacked and neutralized the Hamas terrorist, who was operating in the ambulance,” they added.

“We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. “Civilians have been repeatedly asked to evacuate to the south for their own safety,” they emphasized as quoted by the US Daily Express, Sunday (5/11/2023).

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV station reported, citing the health ministry, that dozens of people were killed or injured after the Israeli airstrike.

Video taken from the scene showed several civilians injured or dead. According to local reports, the ambulance was part of a convoy heading to the Rafah crossing carrying high-risk patients.

The footage shows a bloodied woman who appears to have been dragged out of the rubble where many children appear on the shattered concrete.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said their ambulance was the target of the attack and stated that their colleagues were saved by a miracle.

“Exactly at 16.30, Israeli occupation forces launched an airstrike on Rashid Street in the western part of Gaza,” read a post by the Palestinian Red Crescent on X, formerly Twitter.