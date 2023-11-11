Suara.com – Kiesha Alvaro admitted that she was disappointed with Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s attitude in betraying Okie Agustina. Moreover, according to Kiesha, her father was a religious figure.

“I really respect him as my continued father and also every day what we see is very, very good, very religious,” said Kiesha, quoted from an Instagram account upload @rumpi_gosip, Saturday.

Even when chatting, Kiesha said the two of them always discussed religion. It is very rare for Gunawan to discuss women.

“Every time I chat with him, I always talk about religion, he rarely talks about gender,” he said.

However, the reality says otherwise, Gunawan is said to have betrayed Okie by having a relationship with another woman.

Finally, Kiesha accompanied her mother to go to the Religious Court office to sue Gunawan for divorce.

“Actually, what do you mean? I mean, after 11 years of marriage, it should be too late, if you say it’s not suitable, it’s already too late. Why not just start from the start,” said Kiesha.

He also plans to fulfill Gunawan’s promise when he wants to marry Okie. At that time, Gunawan promised Kiesha that he would not hurt his mother and would be responsible for Pasha Ungu’s ex-wife.

“One, it won’t make you cry, second, it won’t hurt you, third, it will be responsible,” he said.

Because now Gunawan has broken these three promises, according to Kiesha, the soccer player is not a real man.

“So if you can’t comply, it means you’re not a man,” he said.