Suara.com – Balanced nutrition guidelines recommend consuming a variety of foods that contain macronutrients and micronutrients such as carbohydrates, fiber, protein, fat, vitamins and minerals.

However, you need to know that the fat content required by the body also has limits. Yes, not all fat is safe for the body. The fat that the body needs is of course healthy fat. So, what kind of fat is healthy for the body?

Responding to this, the Clinical Nutrition Specialist, Dr. Raissa E Djuanda, MGizi, SpGK, AIFO-K, explained that fat functions as a source of reserve energy, protects organs, maintains body temperature, helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E, K), forms cell membranes, and supports hormone production.

Therefore, our bodies still need a little fat. Good fats are known as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, while bad fats are known as saturated fats and trans fats.

Good fats work to keep blood vessels clean, help produce good cholesterol (HDL) and move around the body while reducing levels of bad cholesterol (LDL), and can reduce inflammation and body cholesterol.

Food sources of natural fat are found in olive oil, corn oil, canola oil, sunflower seed oil, avocado, nuts, seeds, as well as in fish that contain high omega-3 (salmon, herring fish, puffer fish, tuna, sardines).

Even though the good fats contained in these natural sources are considered healthy, their consumption must still be limited. Meanwhile, bad fats consumed by the body work by increasing bad cholesterol (HDL) and can reduce good cholesterol (LDL) in the body.

There are many health effects that can result from consuming large amounts of trans fats, such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. Without realizing it, the accumulation of trans fats in the body can also hinder the brain’s functioning system.

People who consume a lot of trans fats have a high potential for developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. In other words, trans fats will reduce brain volume. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the maximum limit for saturated fats is 10% and trans fats 1% of total calorie requirements per day.

Trans fats are formed when liquid oils are converted into solid fats. During this process called hydrogenation, hydrogen is added to vegetable oils to increase the shelf life and taste stability of the food. Usually this process is often found in the process of making margarine.

When choosing a quality margarine product, choose margarine that has a 0% trans fat label in the nutritional value information. Also make sure that the margarine making process does not use a hydrogenation process.

In 2020, even the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States banned the use of partially hydrogenated oils, which are the main source of artificial trans fats, for use in manufactured or sold foods.

Celebrity chef, Nicky Tirta, explained his daily routine to maintain health, namely eating foods that are high in protein, low in calories, fiber, and also consuming good fats.

To get good fats, Nicky Tirta gets them from avocados, meat and margarine which are free of trans fats. Nicky Tirta also sets an appropriate eating schedule to maintain body weight and metabolism.

Apart from maintaining food, Nicky Tirta also balances it with regular exercise such as going to the gym, Thai boxing or badminton. Not only that, Nicky Tirta also cooks healthy food, namely Fish Tofu. Fish is also known to have a lot of good fats in it and tofu is a source of protein.

PT Bina Karya Prima Brand Manager Food Category, Roland Octasilva Layandi, explained that his product, Forvita, is a trans fat-free margarine produced through a physical process and enriched with vitamin A which is good for optimizing eye function and health.

The physical process in question is the fractionation process or the process of heating and filtering repeatedly to separate the liquid fraction (cooking oil) and the solid fraction (margarine).

“Margarine is generally produced using a chemical or hydrogenation process which changes the form of liquid oil to solid. “This process causes the formation of trans fats to form more easily,” he concluded.