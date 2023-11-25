Until now, being an O2 customer did not give you any advantage over Movistar television packages but this changed some time ago. Since October 2023 we have the possibility of getting the operator’s TV cheaper and we explain how to know if you are entitled to the discount or what advantages you will have for it.

What Movistar Plus+ offers

Movistar Plus+ has a monthly cost of 14 euros per month and is the streaming platform launched by the operator as a replacement for Movistar Plus+ Lite. We can hire it regardless of the operator we have and let’s be clients of whatever company. What it allows us is not only to watch the content of original and exclusive channels such as the Lite version, with series and programs such as La Resistencia, but it also includes in the programming all types of sports that we can enjoy even without being Movistar customers.

In Movistar Plus+ there is content of all kinds. Football, basketball, series, cinemas, documentaries. From its official website we can access the sports calendar where to see what are the next competition broadcasts that you will be able to see. These include the Champions League, Europa League, LaLiga EA Sports or LaLiga Hypermotion as well as the Copa del Rey and other tournaments such as the NBA or the Endesa Basketball League. And you don’t have to be a Movistar customer but you will only have to pay 14 euros per month.

O2 discount

O2 customers have a 2 euro discount to get Movistar Plus+. A discount forever. The cost, as we say, It is 14 euros per month but if you are an O2 customer you have a permanent discount of 2 euros per month. The price of the streaming platform would always be 12 euros per month with taxes included and we could save month by month.

The discount code is forever as long as we meet the conditions to enjoy it. Logically, we will stop having it if we stop being an O2 customer, for example. But we would simply have to pay 2 euros more and our account would not be cancelled.

How to know if we are entitled to the discount

When launching the discount, o2 sent a message to all users who were eligible to redeem the discount code. A non-transferable code that was sent to many users via email notifying them that they were entitled to pay less. But in addition, you can get this code both from the MiO2 application for mobile phones and if we access the private customer area of ​​the Movistar cheap operator’s website.

Are we all entitled to the discount? No but we can check it. From the O2 website they have launched a television availability section where we can write our zip code and find out what conditions we have to meet to have the discount. In the corresponding box on the website we have to write our zip code and click on the “check” button. If you are able to get the discount, O2 will show you “Get your discount by accessingYour private area in My O2”.

But we will not always get this message. There are other zip codes that will not have access without a doubt unless certain conditions are met. For example, we tried 78719 and O2 tells us that there will be users who can, but others who cannot. Specifically, you can access the Movistar Plus+ discount with O2 if you have these rates: Fiber and mobile 1Gb + 200GB, Mobile 20GB, Mobile 75GB and Mobile 150GB. But if not, you won’t be able to get the offer.

All you have to do is go to the corresponding page and enter your zip code and make sure whether or not you can pay two euros less per month to watch Movistar Plus+.