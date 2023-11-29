The third season of the Star Wars series has left a lot of rumors about what kind of relationship Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin have.

Love is not an element foreign to the Star Wars imagination: in fact, it is key to many relevant plots. However, it is common for fans of almost any series or movie to see butterflies and match characters at the first opportunity. The Mandalorian season 3 is one of the latest examples in the saga.

Katee Sackhoff returned to give life to Bo-Katan Kryze in real action in the series of Star Warswhere it became more relevant in the third season when addressing the reconquest of Mandalore.

This made her and Your Djarin, Pedro Pascal’s character, were much closer in their role as allies with the same objective. She was also seen acting as “mother” of the endearing Grogu, our beloved Baby Yoda, in some scenes.

It was only a matter of time before the sensationalist machinery of Star Wars fandom got to work and paired Din Djarin and Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian, seeing in those looks—well, in hers, because Mando lets the helmet on this time—something more than mere trust between allies.

Katee Sackhoff no ve romance en The Mandalorian

The Bo-Katan Kryze actress was at the San Francisco Fan Expo this weekend (via CBR) and, among other productions, talked about the Disney+ Star Wars series. Sackhoff doesn’t believe there are romantic implications to her relationship with Din Djarin.

However, one of The Mandalorian’s co-stars, Carl Weatherswho plays Greef Kargajoked about it with a very different opinion: “I saw lust there.”

Although romantic plots are such a well-worn resource in film and television that we already assume that they are going to funnel a romance of any kind into any production, sometimes we get rid of them and only “almost” remain like the from the fourth episode of The Mandalorian.

That does not mean that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Don’t give them a blow in the future and end up looking for a partner for Grogu, who has been alone for more than 50 years. Jokes aside, do you think The Mandalorian intended to unite Din Djarin and Bo-Katan romantically?