It is clear that at the time of buy a new mobile There are many requirements that one seeks to meet, but without a doubt, one of the smartphones that are truly worthwhile from Samsung is the Galaxy A54 5G. This particular model is not only cheap, it also offers a 5G connection, a good screen with AMOLED technology and a triple camera. So you have everything to get a brand new phone that will last for several years.

When looking to change smartphones, the truth is that we usually go for the best smartphone, such as a high-end one, but with a lower budget, this Samsung smartphone can be the perfect one to have a mobile phone that lasts several years. And it is that, the Samsung Galaxy A54 con 5G It has everything to not think about other models. Not only because of its screen or cameras, but also because of its large battery. But if you want to know a little more, you better keep reading.

Great battery and good screen

One of the first points that draws attention to this Samsung smartphone is its screen. And you are in front of a phone with panel Super AMOLED de 6,4 inches with a Full HD resolution that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. So it has an ideal panel to play and watch your favorite movie or series whenever you want.

On the other hand, inside, this terminal has a 5G connection from the South Korean brand, since it mounts an Exynos 1380 processor from the house itself. With this processor it is capable of offering the power you need in your daily life or every time you go to play with your phone. That is, it won’t give you a single problem. And not only this, but it has 8GB RAM y an internal memory of 256 GB which can be expanded thanks to the fact that it comes with an input tray to insert microSD.

Another of the strong points of this Smasung smartphone is the battery. Despite being a mid-range, this particular model has a maximum capacity of 5,000 mAh, something more than usual in phones in this range from the South Korean manufacturer, and the truth is that it is appreciated so as not to have to worry about charging the phone every day. And when you need to charge it, you can get it to 100% sooner than you think thanks to its 25 W charging.

For less than €360

Leaving aside its battery or screen, the truth is that its cameras are not bad at all. Regarding the characteristics of its sensors, this is what awaits you when you are going to release this top Samsung mobile: main camera 50 megapixels, a second 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a third 5-megapixel macro sensor. So it can give you great versatility when taking any type of photograph. And in front, on its screen, is the selfie camera that has 32 megapixels. So you will have a very complete phone.

And all that remains is to know its price. This smartphone con 256 GB internal memory usually costs you around €549 as standard. However, with this Miravia offer it can be cheaper than €359, and if you have an extra discount from the online store, it will be even cheaper. So don’t think twice and launch a new 5G mobile at the best price with this Miravia deal.