Marvel presents a new weapon that turns out to be immune and invulnerable to Captain Marvel’s powers.

It is well known that Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers has established herself as one of the most powerful heroines that exist throughout the Marvel Universe, both in Marvel Comics and in the UCM. And, thanks to her incredible powers and her great intelligence, this heroine has been able to make herself noticed among the hundreds of characters in the franchise.

While Captain Marvel has been able to earn the title of “Most Powerful Avenger” in the Marvel Universe, recent Marvel Comics stories They have shown the vulnerability of the heroineWell, a new weapon created by Doctor Doom has been introduced that Captain Marvel cannot cope with.

And, in Marvel’s Fantastic Four comic series, the franchise has shown a much more vulnerable and weaker side of the heroine, by presenting a new weapon that produces cosmic explosions, and that cannot be matched or neutralized even by the “Most Powerful Avenger.” Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post contains spoilers for volume #13 of the Fantastic Four comicby Marvel.

This new weapon from the Marvel Universe is invulnerable to Captain Marvel’s powers

As mentioned above, although Captain Marvel has been considered the most powerful Avenger in the Marvel Universe, the most recent Marvel Comics stories have been presenting a much more vulnerable part of the heroinewhich is reflected in issue #13 of the aforementioned comic.

Volume #13 of the Fantastic Four comic begins by showing Doctor Doom joining his variant T-Rex, with the goal of creating a device that would allow them to combine their universes. However, knowing that they could not carry out this plan without the heroes getting in the way, they first decide to create a device or weapon that can transport subatomic particles known as quarks from one universe to another, creating explosions that cannot be blocked by any shield.

Upon encountering the Avengers and the Dino-Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom uses this weapon and manages to finish them all off without much effort, but the most surprising of all is the fact that, according to the villain himself, This weapon is “beyond even Carol Danvers’ ability to control.”.

With this, Doctor Doom confirms that this weapon that creates ultra-powerful explosions is even much more than Captain Marvel can handle with her powersimplying that this artifact has greater potential than one might think.

It should also be noted that, although it may be hard to believe, this has not been the only recent occasion in which Captain Marvel has been presented with a weapon invulnerable to her strength and powers, since, in the comic The Invincible Iron Man, Tony Stark has obtained a new metal called mysteriumwho turns out to be immune to Captain Marvel’s strength, Doctor Strange’s magic, and Spider-Man’s spider sense.

The fact that two weapons have recently been introduced in the franchise that turn out to be immune and invulnerable to Carol’s powers only makes it clear that, currently, the Marvel Universe is becoming a place where Even extremely powerful beings, like Captain Marvel, can be vulnerable in a way, presenting weapons that not even this heroine can deal with.

