The Indonesian national team, under the guidance of coach Shin Tae-yong, has a squad that has an impressive market value, with the majority of its players having careers abroad. However, there is one player who is an exception by playing in the domestic league.

Based on data from the Transfermarkt page, the Indonesian National Team squad coached by Shin Tae-yong has a total market value of around IDR 150 billion. This is the assessment result of the Garuda squad that competed on FIFA Matchday June 2023, which consisted of 26 players who were strengthening the Indonesian national team at that time.

In this squad, there are four players who have the highest market value, including one player from Liga 1 2023 who plays for Persib Bandung. Meanwhile, the other three players have careers abroad.

The following is a list of the most expensive players in the Indonesian National Team:

1. Marc Klok (Market Value: IDR 7.82 Billion)

Marc Klok is the only player in the Indonesian national team squad who comes from the domestic league with the highest market value, reaching around IDR 7.82 billion. Klok is not only Persib Bandung’s mainstay, but is also an important part of the Indonesian National Team, and his position in the team is still irreplaceable to this day.

2. Shayne Pattynama (Market Value: IDR 10.43 Billion)

The most expensive player in the Indonesian national team squad who plays in the Norwegian League with Viking FK is Shayne Pattynama, with a market value of around IDR 10.43 billion. Even though he has a high market value, Shayne still has to continue to fight hard to show his best performance with the Indonesian national team, including in the upcoming match against Brunei.

3. Jordi Amat (Market Value: IDR 15.64 Billion)

Another Indonesian national team player who plays abroad is Jordi Amat, who competes in the Malaysian Super League for Johor Darul Takzim (JDT). Jordi Amat, who was born in Spain, still maintains a market value of above IDR 15 billion.

4. Sandy Walsh (Market Value: IDR 34.76 Billion)

The most expensive player in the Indonesian national team squad at the moment is Sandy Walsh, who plays for KV Mechelen in the Belgian League. Sandy’s market value is still stable at an impressive figure, around IDR 34.76 billion, and he will remain one of the mainstays of the Indonesian National Team in future matches.

With a squad that has a high market value, the Indonesian National Team under the control of Shin Tae-yong is ready to face big challenges and try to achieve positive results on the way to the 2026 World Cup.