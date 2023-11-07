When talking about favorite video games that mark each person’s life, the easiest thing to do is to talk about specific genres so as not to collapse. Even so, the references are usually quite marked: World of Warcraft, Counter Strike, DOOM, Call of Duty, Super Mario, Halo, Gran Turismo, Street Fighter, The Elder Scrolls, etc.

Some of those mentioned tend to stand out a little more due to the great impact they have had on the world. World of Warcraft, Super Mario and DOOM are some of the highlights within the elite. However, not everyone has started their favorite genres with legends. Some people remember other titles that are not mentioned as much.





In this case, I want to focus on the shooter genre. Although the most notable ones are within the FPS subgenre, there are also authentic third-person games. There you have the saga of Gears of War, For example. So, what was the shooting video game that marked you and got you hooked on this genre?

The most common answers at a general level are usually Call of Duty, Battlefield and Counter Strike. We can add DOOM, Halo, Quake and Wolfenstein for the most veterans, while the newest ones will add more recent installments such as Fortnite, Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. All with the same value within the topic on the table.

GoldenEye: Rogue Agent, a baptism of bullets and explosions

If your game is not among those mentioned, then we are in the same boat. In my case, the video game that got me hooked on shooting video games was GoldenEye: Rogue Agent. It was released in 2004 by Electronic Arts for PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox and Nintendo DS. Don’t blame yourself if you don’t rank it: it has an average of 6 on Metacritic and the reviews from players are no better.

The press reception and opinions were quite irrelevant for a 12-13 year old mini-me. I do not know how GoldenEye: Rogue Agent It came into my hands, but I can say without exaggeration that it marked a turning point in my life. He allowed me to become an action hero, similar to all those I saw in eighties and nineties movies.

I don’t remember the story other than that we were an Agent 00 who lost an eye to Dr. No and was fired by MI6. However, he is hired by the Goldfinger organization as a new agent and test subject for an eye that gave us special abilities. The ultimate goal is revenge. In other words, history is an excuse to get us from point A to point B while we hit shots.

The thing is that I remember it being absurdly addictive, to the point of spending entire nights playing and neglecting my studies (more, if possible). It is one of the few video games that I have started again within minutes of seeing the end credits. In retrospect, I admit I had a problem with this game.

Casino madness and the dam

My “video memories”, as I usually call them, of GoldenEye: Rogue Agent They are quite rare, but I do have very present the emotions he experienced. There are two missions of the eight available that I enjoyed like a true madman: Midas Casino and Hoover Dam.

Midas Casino took place in a casino in Las Vegas. Close-quarters combat is my favorite and that’s why this mission was perfect, but it was even more perfect when the hotel starts to explode into the air, falling debris, fire, enemies with bludgeoning helmets… It was incredible chaos!





Hoover Dam was the eighties action made mission: shootings and explosions in a dam that contains a nuclear weapon. He loved her as much as he hated her because she was hell on earth in terms of difficulty. There were a huge number of enemies, tanks and even an Apache helicopter. And you had to overcome all of that using the covered covered cars and any weapon you found, including a RainGun.





Two-handed weapons + skills + bludgeoning enemies

There are two other aspects that I fell madly in love with. They were nothing revolutionary, but I had not seen anything so wonderful until that moment. Gunplay allowed you to carry a two-handed weapon, dual weapons with any combination, and/or combine a one-handed weapon with grenades. You could even choose the hand in which to carry the weapon in case you wanted to carry only one or take human shields.





The skill system was amazing. I remember it a lot every time I play adventures that combine weapons with powers, like Bioshock. There were four that were very simple to understand and I wouldn’t have added one more:

A magnetic shield that protected from bullets. A hacker to hack everything from doors and bridges to turrets. A magnetic field to launch enemies or objects. A magnetic vision to see enemies through solid objects.

Absurd amounts of enemies (for the time) + the aforementioned gunplay + the abilities of the eye = a young boy absolutely amazed by all the possibilities of wreaking chaos in the different scenarios that the story presented, especially in the aforementioned missions.

I do not think that GoldenEye: Rogue Agent be worthy of a special mention in the history of video games (perhaps its multiplayer is), especially taking into account mentioned legends such as DOOM, Wolfenstein, Call of Duty and Halo. However, I proudly admit that it has a dedicated page in the book of my history as a video game player. Did you know this video game? What do you think of it? What shooters have marked your history?

