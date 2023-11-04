Selvi Ananda once revealed that Gibran Rakabuming Raka was not a romantic person. In fact, Selvi Ananda said that Gibran Rakabuming had never said “I love you” in the dozen years they had been together.

So, what made Selvi Ananda fall in love with the figure of Gibran Rakabuming? This question was raised by Raffi Ahmad when making a vlog with President Joko Widodo’s family in March 2019.

Apparently Raffi Ahmad is also curious about why Selvi Ananda fell in love with Gibran Rakabuming, who is known to be very cool and doesn’t express his love much verbally.

“What made Miss Selvi fall in love with Mas Gibran?” asked Raffi Ahmad, quoted from YouTube on Saturday (4/11/2023).

Answering Raffi Ahmad’s question, Selvi Ananda revealed three things that made her fall in love with her husband. One of them is Gibran Rakabuming’s patient nature.

“Hard worker, responsible, patient,” said Selvi Ananda, explaining the three things that made her fall in love with her husband.

Likewise, Gibran was asked to reveal his reasons for choosing Selvi Ananda as his life partner. The father of two children apparently considers Selvi to be a good housewife and can manage anything when she is left on duty.

This video clip from four years ago recently went viral again after being re-shared by the flarasky TikTok account. Netizens gave various comments about Selvi Ananda and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“Mr Jokowi’s Gibran is really cool,” said a netizen. “Our husband is the same as Miss Selvi. There’s no romance, there are no words of wisdom. But how can it make you angry,” said another.

Meanwhile, Selvi Ananda and Gibran Rakabuming married in June 2015. After building a household for more than eight years, the two of them have been blessed with two children.