Missed sustainability: the fake promises of “100% recyclable”

When a plastic bottle proudly sports labels like “100% recycled” or “100% recyclable”, it is easy for the consumer to fall into the misunderstanding that his destiny is an infinitely green life cycle. The widespread idea is that “recyclable” translates into a process where the bottle turns back into a bottle, perpetuating a closed and virtuous cycle. However, this it is not the reality of the factsas reported by Altroconsumo.

The word “circularity” is often associated with PET, polyethylene terephthalate, the main material of bottles. But what is missing is that this circularity applies only to the body of the bottle, excluding other parts such as caps and labels. A 2022 report by Eunomia and Zero Waste Europe entitled “How Circular is PET” exposes a recycling industry that is far from being totally circular. In Europe, only 55% of PET bottles are recycled, and the chance of a bottle being reincarnated as a new one is only 30%.

The European Union imposes strict regulations on recycled materials which can be used for food packaging, limiting use to only certain types of plastic, with PET at the top of the list. Bottle caps, typically made of polypropylene (PP) or high-density polyethylene (HDPE), do not fall into this category. Not to mention the labels, rarely produced in PET and even less in recycled plastic.

The reality is that bottle components are neither fully recycled nor fully recyclable. The dream of “100% recycling” crashes against the hard wall of current technological and regulatory capabilities. To tackle this misinformation, Altroconsumo, together with the BEUC, has taken a stand, reporting to the competent authorities the companies that advertise these misleading messages. This legal initiative aims to protect consumers from commercial practices that are not only deceptive but which contravene specific articles of the Consumer Code, relating to omissions and actions that may mislead.

