Suara.com – After naming him a suspect, Firli Bahuri fought back against Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto. He sued the Metro Jaya Police Chief pretrial at the South Jakarta District Court (PN Jaksel).

Even so, Firli Bahuri was temporarily dismissed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi who then appointed Nawawi Pomolango as interim chairman of the KPK.

Jokowi signed this decision at Halim Perdanakusumah Airport after a working visit on Friday (25/11/2023).

Apart from these two focuses, the following is an article selected by Suara.com Editors regarding an alleged corruption case, in the form of extortion allegedly carried out by Firli Bahuri against former Minister of Agriculture Syahril Yasin Limpo on Friday (25/11/2023).

1. Don’t want to be a suspect! Corruption Eradication Commission Chairman Firli Bahuri Sues Metro Police Chief Karyoto

Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri is fighting against being named a suspect in the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL)

Firli’s form of resistance was by filing a pretrial lawsuit at the South Jakarta District Court, to test whether or not his appointment as a suspect at Polda Metro Jaya was valid.

2. Firli Bahuri’s Alleged Blackmail Against SYL, Polda Metro Jaya: We Have Evidence of Handing Over Money Several Times

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak. (Suara.com/M Yasir)

Polda Metro Jaya said that the transfer of money related to extortion by KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL occurred more than once. However, the number is currently still kept secret.

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak, said this could not be revealed because it was still in the development stage. However, he confirmed that investigators had found facts related to several meetings and handing over of money.

3. BREAKING NEWS: Firli Bahuri is officially banned from leaving the country after becoming a suspect

Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman Firli Bahuri met National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Sunday (16/4/2023). (Doc. Corruption Eradication Commission)

Polda Metro Jaya officially banned the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri from leaving the country. The ban on the suspect in the extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL was carried out to facilitate the ongoing investigation process.

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak said the letter requesting this ban had been submitted to the Directorate General of Immigration, Ministry of Law and Human Rights or Kemenkumham, today.

4. Unej Legal Expert Urges Firli Bahuri to Resign as Chair of the Corruption Eradication Commission: Instead of Being Forced to Resign

Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman Firli Bahuri. (Instagram/firlibahuriofficial)

Calls for Firli Bahuri to resign as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) are getting stronger. Even legal experts from campus circles asked the former South Sumatra Regional Police Chief to immediately step down.

Jember University criminal law expert Prof M Arief Amrullah said Firli Bahuri should resign. Failure to resign will have a bad impact on the name of the anti-corruption agency.

5. LEGAL! Nawawi Pomolango was appointed by President Jokowi as interim chairman of the KPK

Nawawi Pomolango has now been officially appointed to replace Firli Bahuri as interim Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

President Jokowi Widodo or Jokowi officially appointed Nawawi Pomolango as interim chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

With this decision, Firli Bahuri was officially temporarily dismissed as chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

