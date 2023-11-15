Suara.com – British band Coldplay held a concert entitled Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, Wednesday (15/11/2023) evening.

A number of artists flocked to GBK to watch the performance of Chris Martin cs. One of the artists who also watched was Anya Geraldine.

This can be seen in the Instagram Stories shared by Anya Geraldine. In the uploaded video, Anya Geraldine is seen with Alzi Markers on the MRT towards GBK.

Anya Geraldine was seen wearing a dark blue crop top combined with jeans. He also wore a necklace to complete his appearance.

Not only that, the players in the Kitebreaker series also wear glasses.

“Today we are brothers and sisters, it’s true that we are wandering, but today we are wandering watching Coldplay and then taking the MRT,” said Anya Geraldine in a short video on her Instagram account, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Anya Geraldine

In the video caption, Anya Geraldine also promotes her latest film, Easy Cuan.

“Teteh Bilqis and Dedek Aji are traveling by MRT from West Java to Senayan, want to watch @coldplay. Tomorrow @GampangCuanfilm will be shown in cinemas,”

Apart from Anya Geraldine, a number of other artists also watched the Coldplay concert, such as Tariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid, Umay Shahab, El Rumi and others.