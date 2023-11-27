There is still room for the nostalgic. Arcade machines had better days in past decades, but there are still those who seek to have part of their childhood or adolescence in their home. If you are looking for one like this, you have the Marvel vs Capcom machine for 504.15 euros on Amazon.

MARVEL vs CAPCOM 2 ARCADE MACHINE

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the Marvel vs Capcom arcade machine at the best price





With a previous price of 699.99 euros, it is now for 504.15 euros, with a price collapse of 195.85 euros and being its lowest price. Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial.

This arcade machine, set in the fight of Marvel characters against Capcom characters, is ideal for those nostalgic for arcades. Offers the classic button panel of these machinesin addition to two joysticks.

It has a 17 inch LCD screen, reaching a maximum height of 155 cm if we mount a module that adds to raise the base. It also includes WiFi connectivity to view real-time statistics from other players.

It has eight classic gamescomo Marvel vs Capcom 2,Marvel vs Capcom,Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter,X-Men vs Street Fighter,Marvel Super Heroes,X-Men: Children of the ATOM,X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse and Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Images | Arcade1Up

In Xataka Selection | Didn’t make it to Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday? These are the best discounts on technology that you can still take advantage of

In Xataka | How to set up your gaming setup: 42 chairs, tables, lighting, organization, accessories and more for your gaming space