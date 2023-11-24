This week season 2 of Fury and the premiere of Fists of Ice arrive on Filmin and SundanceTV, two Nordic intrigue series ideal for lovers of suspense.

A very consumed genre within television series is that of intriguebecause there are certain titles that know how to take advantage of this format to bring the most convoluted plots with which to keep you trapped.

If you are a lover of mysteries and are looking for fresh meat to feed yourself, on the platforms you can find a couple of the most interesting Nordic titles to pass the time with.

SundanceTV and Filmin bring us Ice Fists and Fury season 2

We start with Filmin and the arrival of season 2 of Fury, an intense Norwegian police thriller created by Gjermund Eriksen starring Ine Marie Wilmann, Nina Kunzendorf, Pål Sverre Hagen and Preben Hodneland, among others.

The plot of the series follows Asgeir and Ragna, two very different people who become entangled in a network of radical far-right groups and take them on a journey from the fjords of Norway to Berlin, where they prepare to perform in the German elections.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

On the other hand Sundance TV (a channel that can be enjoyed through services like Movistar Plus+, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Euskaltel, R, Telecable, Agile TV, Jazztel TV, CLICtv and Local Cable) brings the premiere of Ice Fists, a dramatic comedy of intrigue directed by Teppo Airaksinen starring, among others, Saara Kotkaniemi, Iina Kuustonen, Karim Rapatti, Heikki Ranta and Eero Saarinen.

This Finnish series revolves around Maria Pudas, former boxing world champion who now works as a police inspector in Rovaniemiadministrative capital of Lapland and important tourist and university focus of Finland.

Maria lives dedicated to her work and sports, while doing everything possible to improve the life of her wife Essi and their two children, Leo and Sofia. With the help of her partner, Samu, Maria tackles a new crime in each episode while combining her work with her return to boxing and her family problems. and tries to balance his life.

season 2 of Fury It has been available on Filmin since November 21, while ice fists premieres on SundanceTV tonight starting at 8:55 p.m.. What do you think of these proposals? series to enjoy intrigue and mystery?