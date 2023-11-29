Christmas 2024 will be nightmarish thanks to the film Nosferatu, a remake of the 1922 horror classic.

Director Robert Eggers responsible for films such as The Witch (2015), The Lighthouse (2017) and The Northman (2022) will now release Nosferatu (2024). When can we see it? Now I’ll reveal it to you. But first tell me: Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments.

Nosferatu will be released on December 25, 2024. So, after opening Christmas presents, it is best to have a good time at the cinema with this vampire story.

Do you know what it’s about?

The story of Nosferatu follows Thomas Hutter, a real estate agent, who is sent by his employer to sell an isolated property in Transylvania to the mysterious Count Orlok. Hutter leaves his wife, Ellen, and travels to the earl’s castle, where he gradually discovers the sinister nature of the place and Orlok himself. While Hutter is in the castle, he begins to realize that Orlok is a monstrous, supernatural being, a bloodthirsty vampire.

Orlok, captivated by the portrait of Ellen that Hutter carries with him, decides to travel to the city of Wisborg, bringing with him plague and death. During the boat trip to Wisborg, Orlok creates chaos and death around him, and Hutter realizes the danger of the vampire who is now on his way to his home.

Nosferatu

Ellen, worried about her husband’s safety and the threat of Orlok, researches vampires and finds ways to protect herself. Meanwhile, in Wisborg, the population begins to be decimated by the plague and the evil influence of Orlok.

In a desperate attempt to stop Orlok, Ellen sacrifices her own life to lure the vampire out at dawn, where the sun’s first rays destroy him. With Ellen’s sacrifice, Orlok disappears and the plague ends. The film concludes with the image of Ellen as a redeemed and liberated spirit, while Hutter returns home after having lost his beloved.

The new version of Nosferatu will feature a brutal cast led by Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers and Simon McBurney as Knock.

So on December 25, 2024 we will find out if Robert Eggers has made an exact copy of Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau’s 1922 classic or if he has changed the story enough to shock moviegoers.

I’m looking forward to the movie, since I find the director very interesting. But I’m more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

