Surely you remember that some rules have been updated by Nintendo. They affect the competitive landscape of the company and Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, these new rules They don’t seem to convince fans on some points., and now they have received support from an official body. Nintendo introduced strict guidelines for fan tournaments, disgruntling many.

Now him Norwegian Consumer Council has criticized these rules, arguing that Nintendo should not set them, especially since they did not exist when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released. This is what was shared:

Nintendo’s restriction on game modifications was questioned, citing an old case with Galoob and Game Genie. The ban on custom controllers was also criticized, considering it detrimental to players with physical challenges and competition. The Norwegian Council plans to discuss with other European bodies how to proceed legally. This would not be the first legal confrontation; The Council previously achieved changes such as the cancellation of digital pre-orders and free repairs for Switch controllers in the European Union.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.