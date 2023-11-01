In recent months, the Norwegian government and parliament have been discussing the possibility of approving the fourth package of European energy regulations at national level. The Center Party, part of the government majority, opposed the approval and threatened to withdraw support from the government if this were to happen, leaving its ally, the Labor Party, in a very awkward position.

Norway is not part of the European Union, and therefore is not formally represented in institutions and does not take part in decision-making processes. Also due to its geographical position, however, it has strong economic and commercial links with the countries of the Union: for example, it is part of the European Economic Area and of the “single market” which guarantees the free movement of goods, services, people and capital between all 27 countries of the Union plus Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as well as Norway.

In order to remain within the single market it is necessary to produce goods and services using European rules, and submit these matters to the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Until now, Norway has always aligned its legislative apparatus with the main European regulations, including those on energy, a fundamental sector for the Norwegian economy given that the country is rich in natural gas and oil.

The government is now divided over the fourth package of European energy rules, called the “Clean energy for all Europeans package”. It was proposed by the European Commission in 2016 and definitively adopted in 2019 with the aim of limiting the use of fossil fuels and promoting the transition towards sustainable energy sources. Among other things, the package provides that by 2030 at least 32 percent of the energy produced by European Union countries will come from renewable sources.

The Norwegian government is supported by an alliance formed by the Labor Party, which won the elections in 2021 and features Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and the Center Party, whose leader is Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

In recent months the Center Party has always said it is strongly against the approval of the fourth European energy package, arguing that it would undermine Norway’s sovereignty over its natural resources, including fossil fuels. Vedum has said several times that if the European regulations are approved, his party will leave the government majority. Terje Aasland, the Labor minister for energy and oil, said he was working to get the rules approved.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the importance of Norway’s energy exports to European countries has increased significantly, and the country has managed to at least partially replace Russia in gas supplies and petrolium. In the first five months of 2023, 50 percent of the gas imported by European countries came from Norway, which therefore became their main supplier. Failures or malfunctions in the Norwegian infrastructure for the extraction and export of natural gas could cause large jumps in the European gas markets, which are already particularly volatile. This is also why some Norwegian politicians are very reluctant to hand over, even partially, the management of national energy issues to the European Union.

A similar debate was already held in 2018, when Norway had to decide whether to approve the third package of European energy rules. At that time there was a centre-right coalition in government, which approved the rules above all to avoid compromising relations with the Union. The decision was also at the center of some legal and constitutional disputes which were resolved only last Tuesday, when a ruling from the Norwegian Supreme Court established that Norway’s adoption of the rules of the third European energy package was legitimate. .

