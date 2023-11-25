The Norton Energette it was Norton’s first step into the world of motorcycles. Born and developed in 1902 by founder James Lansdowne Norton and produced until 1906, the Energette used Norton’s bicycle frame design paired with a 142cc engine and a two-speed Sturmey Archer gearbox.

The “Commando 961 LE Energette” takes up the style of the original bike with its intense yellow paint, brown leather saddle, alloy forks, natural alloy engine, silver headlight, polished alloy handlebars and polished Öhlins suspensions. The seat cover in color also carries a commemorative 125th anniversary badge, bearing the limited edition logo.

PRICE:18,999, pounds, approximately 21,860 euros.