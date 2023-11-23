To celebrate the 125th anniversary of its foundation, Norton prepares six special motorbikes, each inspired by a model that made the history of the brand for a total of 125 examples. Let’s see them in detail

November 23, 2023

It certainly doesn’t happen to everyone to blow out 125 candles, therefore Norton has announced six limited edition bikes for a total of just 125 units precisely to celebrate the foundation which took place in 1898. Recent times have not been the brightest for the glorious British brand, but a birthday is a birthday and should be celebrated especially if we are in triple figures. Even more so if we look around and realize that there aren’t many brands left in circulation of the brands that challenged Norton in those pioneering years. In its long history, the company has been through a lot but it remains one of the most iconic and recognizable brands as well as loved and respected precisely because of the importance it has had for the evolution of motorcycling over many years. It therefore seems more than legitimate to celebrate this milestone with Norton by talking to you about these special editions of the models currently in the English catalogue. The limited edition motorbikes for the 125th anniversary will be based on the Norton Commando 961 SP, Norton Commando 961 CR, Norton V4SV and Norton V4CR and for each one a specific color has been designed that connects to a legendary model from the past. So let’s look at them one by one, so we can also review a little history of two wheels which never hurts!

The Energettes



L’Energette it was Norton’s first motorcycle. It was produced from 1902 to 1906 and like almost all motorcycles of the time it was actually a cycle with a suspended engine. The Commando dedicated to her for the 125th anniversary takes up her characteristic intense yellow color and brown saddle. However, perhaps the Energette was not the most famous of the Nortons, at least for road racing lovers despite Rem Fowler’s historic success in the first TT in history, that of 1907.

The Manx



For those who love road races, the first real Norton (and perhaps the most fascinating still today) was undoubtedly the Manx. Produced from 1937 until 1962 and winner of 13 races on the Isle of Man, it brought the legendary Featherbed chassis to its debut and also became one of the longest-lasting racing bikes ever so much so that some examples continued to sell dearly until the seventies with private pilots all over the world. The motorbike dedicated to her is always a Commando 961 and features the characteristic silver tank with the black frame. The engine is also black as are the footrests, the plates and the Ohlins, while the fairing and chain guard are in carbon fibre. The matching seat cover bears a commemorative 125th anniversary badge, bearing the limited edition logo.

The Transatlantic



In 1972 Norton created another motorcycle that has become a racing legend. It was a 750 designed specifically for the Formula 750 category and was driven by names such as Peter Williams, Phil Read, Tony Rutter, Mick Grant and David Aldana. He won in the British 750cc championship, the Isle of Man F750 TT and, of course, the Transatlantic Trophy. Hence the red, white and blue racing livery that made her more famous than she was. There Commando 961 LE “Transatlantic” dedicated to her, today it reinterprets that graphic and combines it with a black engine, black footrests and black forks. The matching seat cover also bears a commemorative 125th anniversary badge, bearing the limited edition logo.

The 588



But if you have a refined palate (and a few gray hairs) I’m sure you’ll also remember the legendary 588, the racing bike with the Wankel engine! It was powered by a 588cc liquid-cooled dual rotor Wankel and was a unique beast designed once again for racing and in particular for road racing. From her came the Norton F1 which was essentially the road version and is today a true rarity. The RC588, RCW588 and NRS588 between the end of the Eighties and the early Nineties won both in the British Superbikes and at the Isle of Man TT. Steve Hislop’s one was unforgettable at the 1992 TT. To them and their characteristic black color and gray is dedicated to Commando 961 LE “588”. In addition to the livery, we find a black engine, black footrests, black plates, black Öhlins suspension, carbon fiber chain guard, carbon fiber fairing and gold rims. The matching seat cover also bears a commemorative 125th anniversary badge, bearing the limited edition logo.

However, this is not the only model dedicated to the 588 because the same color scheme is also carried over to the V4SV and V4CR base and therefore there are three bikes to celebrate the legendary “rotary”. There V4SV “588” shares the same racing livery, adding gold anodized OZ Racing wheels along with a commemorative 125th anniversary badge on the seat top. Also there V4CR “588” it shares the same livery and gold anodized OZ Racing wheels along with the commemorative 125th anniversary badge on the seat top, but brings them in streetfighter form.

Prices and availability



And after so much history and charm it’s time to talk about base money. If you are interested in one of the Commando 961-based examples, the check to sign is for 18,999 pounds or 21,850 euros at the current exchange rate. If, however, you were enchanted by the models with the V4 engine, the price to pay goes up a lot. The V4SV “588” is offered at 51,999 pounds (59,813 euros) while the V4CR “588” costs 49,999 pounds (57,512 euros). If that’s not enough for you, you can always add a racing exhaust that isn’t approved for road circulation but which allows you to listen to the free singing of the V4. Orders open on November 22nd but you just don’t have to be quick to reserve one of the 125 examples that will be built, as orders are currently only being accepted from UK residents. Best to keep an eye on the NortonMotorcycles.com website to see if things change.