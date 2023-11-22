The most popular Viking series collected for the first time in a single book. Brian Wood reviews the Norse world and its myths.

The television series Vikings created a whole wave of fans of the ancient Norse world, but the comics already had their series. Brian Wood, a writer who works with ease in any field and excels in sociopolitics and history. He was in charge of creating a series of self-contained stories about the wild people of the north: Northlanders. And as usual, there is much more than just the battles and legends. An approach to a mythologized but in truth very unknown culture.

These were the last years of Vertigo. DC’s restructuring left the mark that the company sustained in the 90s and turned it into the basis of mass adult American comics. Once again, those in charge left aside the worker who saved the ship and focused on the new devices so that the ship could transport goods faster. But even in this situation, the label’s editors achieved successes and collections that were placed in preeminent places in the market.

About Northlanders

Northlanders was one of these comics. Even after its end, the premiere of the Vikings series gave it an extra boost with the collection already compiled in volumes. And that’s how we learned about Wood’s sagas in Spain. In self-contained volumes. Started by Planeta, it was completed by ECC, which was later reissued in hardcover format and now brings us the entire complete collection in a single book.

Wood intended more than just showing Viking adventures. He didn’t want to adapt sagas or create heroes. His main intention was to create a series of stories of different lengths that could teach the world of the northern men, their idiosyncrasies, their religion, their customs, their influence on the world and complete all this with the opposite, the influence of the world on the Vikings when they went out into the open sea to ravage the coasts of Europe and Africa. Warriors, navigators, merchants, explorers, all known by a single term, but which encompasses many nations, uses and customs.

But don’t let this scare readers. We are not faced with an academic treatise. It is not an anthropological study, it is fiction embedded in history, it is reality used to tell imaginative and sometimes a little crazy stories. The tone of the work is regular, although there are different themes, the drama of such a peculiar people changing the world and being changed by it is present, implying that the success of the Vikings would ultimately fall, without being completely twilight, there is something demystifying western of that style in the series.

“From the fury of the men of the north, deliver us Lord” Saxon saying.

Brian Wood creates a fresco that evolves little by little with each story arc. The longest ones stand out, such as The Cross and the Hammer or The Plague Widow, but there are some short ones like Lindisfarne that leave a mark for the power of the idea in such a small space. The relationship and conquest of Christianity over the old myths appear in Metal. The Siege of Paris, Thor’s Daughter or The Ice Girl greatly highlight the end of the era of the northern barbarians and the medieval Dark Age. Not only is it the end of the Vikings, it is also the end of a barbaric world where Christianity and civilization were re-emerging, it would take time, but in the end the Norse would end up like the cowboys in the 20th century, remembered as a myth.

The authors

In the graphic field there are many authors to highlight in the series. Everyone has managed to make the cold and bloody atmosphere their own, wild and calm at the same time. The historical correctness required by a fiction set in such a specific point in time has also been taken care of. All this means that despite the personality of many of the authors, there is a feeling of continuity, but without losing the style of each artist.

Highlighting the rawness of Leandro Fernández, the expressiveness of Riccardo Burchielli, the strength of Azaceta’s shadows, the beauty of Fiona Staples or the kinetics of Declan Shalvey. But I really don’t think we can say that one leaves a work above the rest or that there is some arc with an art inferior to the rest. It is one of the few opportunities in which we enjoy a variety of styles, of high level and that fit perfectly with the work so as not to create disruptions in the course of the saga.

Conclusion

Northlanders is a complex work, which attracts because of the mystique of the Vikings. That tells of the human world always in constant change. Captivated by art and the raw and simple ideas that bring us closer to a very complex civilization that we do not know as much as we think.

Northlanders – The Complete Saga

Title: : Northlanders – The Complete Saga

URL : Milcomics

Author : Brian Wood

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-07-25

ISBN : 9788419760722

Description : For centuries, the Vikings dominated the seas and starred in stories of splendor and glory, but also of meanness and pain. From the British Isles to the Icelandic shores, passing through the mainland of the old continent, they made evident their furious and wild military voracity. The return of the exiled Sven from Orkney, the attack on the Lindisfarne monastery, the vicissitudes of the Hauksson dynasty or the siege of Paris are just some of the stories that explore the mythology inherent to a people as fearsome as they are fascinating. Between 2008 and 2012, screenwriter Brian Wood creatively teamed up with an impressive cast of cartoonists to revisit key periods in the history of the Viking people. Northlanders: The Complete Saga compiles this entire collection that, the result of an arduous documentation process, combines historical fiction, intrigue, adventure and action.

